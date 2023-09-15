Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD® Total Restore™ Achieves 1,500+ Positive Reviews

Gundry MD Total Restore, a Dietary Supplement Designed to Support a Healthy Gut Lining and Promote Whole-Body Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD® Total Restore™ has achieved over 1,500+ positive reviews across multiple platforms. Created by pioneering cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Steven Gundry, Total Restore has been meticulously crafted to target prevalent gut health concerns like occasional bloating, gas, unhealthy food cravings, and fatigue. Its primary objective is to help promote a sense of well-being through a powerful fusion of thoughtfully chosen ingredients that work to nurture the digestive tract. Total Restore plays a pivotal role in supporting the gut lining, thus fostering a body that feels healthier and more invigorated.†*

What is Gundry MD Total Restore?†*

Gundry MD Total Restore is a revolutionary supplement designed with 16 potent ingredients. This dynamic blend is formulated to help your body counteract the harmful effects of lectins on the gut lining. Lectins are anti-nutrients found in certain plants. By eating a consistent diet of these lectin-rich foods, like wheat and nightshade vegetables, lectins can undermine the integrity of the gut lining, thereby permitting harmful substances to infiltrate the bloodstream. This can subsequently give rise to digestive issues, skin blemishes, brain fog, sugar cravings, and more. Gundry MD Total Restore helps users combat the complications associated with lectin intake and support a healthy gut lining.

Incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily regimen provides essential nourishment and support to the gut lining.

What are the Key Ingredients in Gundry MD Total Restore?†*

Gundry MD Total Restore combines multiple ingredients to help support a healthy digestive tract, higher energy levels, and enhanced well-being. These include:

L-Glutamine: This amino acid plays a crucial role in helping to minimize cravings for unhealthy or "junk" foods, thereby aiding the cultivation of more healthful dietary preferences.†

PepZin GI™: An exclusive combination of Zinc and L-Carnosine that actively supports a strong GI lining and optimal gut health.†

Licorice root extract: An extract that contributes to the overall wellness and strength of the gut barrier.†

N-Acetyl D-Glucosamine: A potent compound that helps combat lectins in the body and alleviates occasional discomfort in joints.†

Suggested Use of Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore capsules are designed for easy swallowing, ensuring convenience for all users. Dr. Steven Gundry recommends taking all three capsules with your largest meal of the day to help optimize absorption and effectiveness. Alternatively, you have the flexibility to take one capsule with each meal throughout the day.

Consistency is key to achieving optimal results, so incorporating Gundry MD Total Restore into your daily routine is highly advised.*

Where to Buy Gundry MD Total Restore

Gundry MD Total Restore can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee (minus shipping). The suggested use of Total Restore is to take 3 capsules per day with a glass of water. For more information, watch Dr. Gundry's Total Restore FAQ video on the Gundry MD YouTube channel.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Dark Spot Diminisher , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are unsatisfied (minus shipping). For more information, visit gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is known for being one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs, Beverly Hills, and Santa Barbara. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free Plant Paradox Diet. His upcoming book available January 2024, Gut Check provides the keys to unlocking our gut health, allowing our bodies, and its microbiome, to function at their highest potential. For more information, visit drgundry.com and the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

