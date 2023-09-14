SmartSky® Inflight Connectivity Re-Defines Flying Experience

Pilatus PC-12 Pilot Describes "Game Changer" Performance for Cabin and Cockpit

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSky Networks , the innovative air-to-ground (ATG) inflight connectivity provider, is delivering a flying experience that is wowing customers. The pilot and passengers of a SmartSky LITE™-equipped Pilatus PC-12 are raving about the connected, streaming level performance after using it for numerous trips across the country.

SmartSky's highly capable and reliable connectivity is immensely valuable in aiding aviators with communications and access to real-time flight information. (PRNewswire)

"Once you fly with a SmartSky-equipped aircraft, it's hard to think about a world where you don't fly with it."

"SmartSky has developed a system that is highly capable and reliable, which my passengers have all mentioned after flying. Its ability to power many devices at the same time, with no system degradation, is truly impressive," said Barry Blackwood, veteran pilot of the aircraft that is managed by Davinci Jets of Charlotte, NC. "Once you fly with a SmartSky-equipped aircraft, it's hard to think about a world where you don't fly with it."

The SmartSky LITE system is the first streaming-level system available for smaller business aircraft. Its compact, single-antenna design fits aircraft that cannot accommodate the two-antenna SmartSky Flagship™ system due to space or other configuration limitations. SmartSky Flagship is aimed at mid to large cabin aircraft.

Both systems bring the same advantages of SmartSky's next-generation network, combining the best of 5G and LTE technologies to deliver an unprecedented connectivity experience. The compact hardware systems are quick to install, and the software-defined network and radios allow easy updates with the latest technological advancements and the best available performance, greatly extending the life of the hardware investment. The SmartSky LITE hourly and unlimited data plans provide cost-effective flexibility for limited and more frequent flyers.

"It's a total game changer flying with SmartSky. Having the SmartSky system on board is immensely valuable in aiding aviators with communications and access to real-time flight information," said Blackwood of SmartSky's unique ability to move data just as easily from the aircraft as to it.

This capability includes plenty of bandwidth for the cockpit to connect to situational awareness applications and electronic flight bags (EFB) during the flight. The broadband connection ensures the cabin can simultaneously connect to what they need, without interruption.

"I'll never forget the experience when I first flew passengers after SmartSky was installed in the aircraft," Blackwood continued. "One word describes the experience, 'Wow!'"

"We could not be happier with the positive feedback we are hearing from our customers. Many passengers on the other legacy IFC-equipped aircraft we manage land frustrated because of inconsistent, unreliable connectivity. Because word is getting out about SmartSky's superior inflight performance, we are booking more installations and are excited to be bringing this long-awaited level of connectivity and affordability to our management and MRO customers," said Eric Legvold, CEO of Davinci Jets. "It's fantastic that everyone on the aircraft can have a connected experience in flight that exceeds their expectations."

SmartSky has STCs for a wide variety of aircraft models, with nearly a dozen in-progress or awaiting certificate issuance from the FAA. A full list of STC's can be found at smartskynetworks.com/STC.

Ask your MRO or OEM for SmartSky on your aircraft and contact info@smartskynetworks.com or visit www.smartskynetworks.com .

About SmartSky Networks

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an "office in the sky" experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. This real-time, very low latency, bidirectional data link makes SmartSky Networks the best in-flight user experience, and a key enabler for new and enhanced applications and services.

SmartSky Networks. Data moves us.

Media Contact

Mark Hazlin

Phone: (202) 289-4001

Email: smartsky@xenophonstrategies.com

Website: www.smartskynetworks.com

Blackwood, a veteran pilot of a Pilatus PC-12 managed by Davinci Jets of Charlotte, NC, is raving about the connected, streaming level performance of SmartSky LITE. (PRNewswire)

SmartSky Networks was founded to transform aviation through disruptive communications technologies, services, and tools. The ATG network takes advantage of patented spectrum reuse, advanced beamforming technologies and 60 MHz of spectrum for significantly enhanced connectivity. SmartSky Networks uniquely enables an “office in the sky” experience with unmatched capacity for data transmissions both to and from the aircraft. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmartSky Networks