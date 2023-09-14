EXTRA® Gum Partners with The Princeton Review to Launch EXTRA Hours Hotline, Delivering Free Late-Night Homework Help For Students

The EXTRA Hours Hotline will help students find their focus and chew over their most difficult homework problems with the help of educational experts - plus a lucky few will win a private session with celebrity guest tutor, Yara Shahidi

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the onset of homework and test taking, Mars' EXTRA® gum has teamed up with The Princeton Review®, a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company, to launch the EXTRA Hours Hotline: a free, online tutoring platform for high school students to access homework support when it's hardest to come by - during late-night hours.

Actress and Ivy League graduate Yara Shahidi joins EXTRA Gum in partnership with Princeton Review to launch the EXTRA Hours Hotline, delivering students free homework help during late-night hours. (PRNewswire)

The week-long EXTRA Hours Hotline will run from Tuesday, September 19th through Tuesday, September 26th from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. local time each weeknight, giving students free access to an on-call team of experts in a range of subjects. Students will be able to work through their homework problems with a private tutor via an online chat format and interactive whiteboard – for free.

Additionally, starting today through Monday, September 18th, students can enter for a chance to win* a virtual, on-camera study session with beloved actress and Harvard University graduate, Yara Shahidi. Those interested in speaking to Yara can visit www.EXTRAGum.com/Hotline for more details on how to enter the sweepstakes.

"Chewing gum got me through many late nights of studying back in high school, and having access to a resource like the EXTRA Hours Hotline would have been super helpful," said actress and Ivy League graduate, Yara Shahidi. "Education is one of the keys to realizing one's dreams, and ensuring students have the right resources is important. I am so thrilled to partner with EXTRA in assisting students to find their focus this school year."

While chewing gum can't solve your homework problems for you, some studies have shown that it can help maintain focus and attention, so don't forget to pop in a piece while studying.12 But, if you need a bit more support, The EXTRA Hours Hotline has your back. It was created in response to EXTRA's recent survey uncovering the study and homework habits of high school students. Its most notable findings include that the majority struggle with distractions as soon as 10 minutes into their homework sessions; nearly half don't start their homework until the evening hours; and many, especially older students aged 15-17, find that their parents do not know how to help them with their homework. The survey also found that nearly three quarters of high school students turn to gum to help them focus while doing homework, studying or learning in class, which is why EXTRA is sharing tips, tricks and resources to help students find their focus.

"When our EXTRA gum survey found that many students struggle with finding adequate homework help late at night, we wanted to further our mission to help them find focus and the study support they need," said Maria Urista, Vice President, Gum & Mints at Mars Wrigley. "We hope the EXTRA Hours Hotline empowers students this new school season, reminding them that focus-friendly resources can be one click – or one stick of EXTRA gum – away."

"In our mission to help students achieve their highest education goals, we know of the pressures and struggles that can come with a new school year and more challenging curriculums," said Joshua HJ Park, CEO of The Princeton Review and Tutor.com. "We have a shared goal with EXTRA gum in reminding students that they're not alone and that access to support and much-needed focus is closer than they may realize."

The EXTRA Hours Hotline will be free to all students with access to a computer or smartphone. To join the hotline, visit www.EXTRAGum.com/Hotline to be directed to the platform and connected with an expert. To help students continue to fuel their focus all school year, those who participate in the Hotline will have access to discounted test-prep services from The Princeton Review for a year, and, if they sign up for this service, they will receive one free pack of EXTRA gum, while supplies last.

Gum fans nationwide can head to their local retailer to pick up EXTRA gum, including easy-to-share EXTRA Refreshers available in both fruit and mint flavors. For more focus-friendly tips and tricks, parents and students can visit extragum.com/focus or follow @EXTRAGum on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

*No Purchase Necessary to win sweepstakes. Open to legal residents 50 US/DC, 13 - 17. Sweepstakes ends 09/18/2023. Restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit the official sweepstakes page at www.EXTRAgum.com/Hotline.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT THE PRINCETON REVIEW

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admissions services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school–bound students as well as working professionals achieve their education and career goals through its many education services and products. These include online and in-person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors; online resources; a line of more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House; and dozens of categories of school rankings. Founded in 1981, The Princeton Review is now in its 42nd year. The company's Tutor.com brand, now in its 23rd year, is one of the largest online tutoring services in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 24 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University. For more information, visit PrincetonReview.com and the company's Media Center. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) (@ThePrincetonRev) and Instagram (@theprincetonreview).

