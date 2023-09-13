Untitled Art Announces Exhibitor List for 12th Edition in Miami Beach

The fair returns to the sands of Miami Beach with its largest, most international and diverse presentation to date, guided by curatorial themes promoting inclusivity and accessibility

Fair Dates:

Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10, 2023

VIP and Press Preview: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent art fair Untitled Art announces 163 exhibitors in its 2023 edition, representing 39 countries and showcasing nearly 600 artists in its largest, most international and diverse presentation to date. The 2023 fair will be held on the sands of Miami Beach between Ocean Drive and 12th Street from Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10, with a VIP and Press Preview on Tuesday, December 5.

Guided by an ongoing mission to support the broader art market, Untitled Art's 2023 program reflects a greater emphasis of the fair's commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility, which are at the heart of two new curatorial themes shaping this year's presentation: "Gender Equality in the Arts" and "Curating in the Digital Age." These two themes signal Untitled Art's dedication to showcasing cutting-edge contemporary art while simultaneously addressing pertinent issues faced by the art world and beyond.

Spurred by the fair's growth across VIP development, institutional acquisitions, expanding prizes, new partnerships, and continued support of emerging spaces and non-profits, Untitled Art 2023 will be the largest edition to date – including participation of 163 exhibitors (a near 15% increase from 2022). The 'Nest' sector of the fair, driven by Untitled Art's dedication to fostering the growth of emerging spaces and supporting the larger art ecosystem, will return for its third year, featuring 20 galleries and non-profits. Through 'Nest,' Untitled Art provides subsidized booths as a response to traditional barriers of entry presented by art fair participation.

As an integral part of Untitled Art's commitment to amplifying a more diverse array of voices across the artistic community, the forthcoming 2023 edition centers its efforts on cultivating a platform that is more gender inclusive through its curatorial theme "Gender Equality in the Arts," with nearly 60% of all exhibiting artists and 35% of exhibitors identifying as female or non-binary. Creating more opportunities for artists of all genders will occur across all aspects of the fair's programming, from special projects and performances to artist talks, podcasts, and dedicated awards. Untitled Art's commitment to diversity will also reach beyond gender identity to encompass a more meaningful representation of BIPOC, Latin American and Asian artists and exhibitors (37% and 23% respectively) as an essential step in fostering a more inclusive platform that reflects a broader range of experiences.

With exhibitor representation from 39 countries, Untitled Art's 2023 exhibition further reinforces its commitment to a global outlook and reach, with heightened inclusion of galleries from Asia as well as Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Participation of galleries from outside mainstream art hubs is also stronger at this year's edition. This extends beyond major cities such as New York and Los Angeles in the US via exhibitors such as SEPTEMBER from Kinderhook, NY; Library Street Collective, Detroit, MI; Jonathan Carver Moore, San Francisco, CA; and Praise Shadows Art Gallery, Brookline, MA; plus, wider representation of international art scenes via CURRO, Guadalajara; CONSTITUCIÓN, Argentina; kó, Nigeria; TEMA Projects, Lithuania; Richard Koh, Singapore/Thailand/Malaysia; and TERN Gallery, Bahamas, among others.

One of the first art fairs to take place virtually, Untitled Art has long embraced the power of technology for its ability to foster more sustainable and accessible approaches to curating exhibitions and engaging audiences worldwide. Aligned with the 2023 edition's second curatorial theme, "Curating in the Digital Age," which delves into the evolution of curatorial practices within the framework of rapid technological advances, this year's programming prominently spotlights influential figures driving this discourse forward. Untitled Art has once again partnered with Vortic as the fair's Digital Partner, who will generate virtual extensions of exhibitor booths and advance digital innovation through its generous Vortic Prize. Evidencing the critical adoption of these advancements are initiatives by powerhouse galleries around the world – Victoria Miro Projects, an online project space of the eponymous international gallery, also confirms its participation in the 2023 edition; as well as Platform, an ecommerce site that curates its offerings with a team from David Zwirner, which will support this year's 'Nest' Prize. Further details of Untitled Art's 2023 Prizes will be announced in October 2023.

Untitled Art additionally extends its support across the art ecosystem to include art critics and writers through its 'Untitled Edit' platform aimed at furthering the crucial advancement of art criticism. The initiative offers paid opportunities for budding and established voices to generate dialogue around themes prominent across this year's fair. Articles will be published on Untitled Art's website and shared across social media, and an open call will be announced on Instagram for the next generation of art critics to participate. Art students also always receive a discounted ticket rate as part of the fair's support of art education, with an Education Partner to be announced in the coming months along with additional 2023 Partners, Programming, and Events.

To reduce its environmental impact, Untitled Art has joined the Gallery Climate Coalition and works closely with the City of Miami Beach to ensure a zero-impact presentation. The 2023 fair will also reintroduce, adapt, and expand the original Nautilus-inspired pavilion that was custom-designed by Keenen/Riley for its inaugural edition in 2012.

The complete list of exhibitors for the 12th edition of Untitled Art in Miami Beach is as follows:

† Indicates galleries participating in the fair's 'Nest' sector.

1969 Gallery (New York, NY)

31 PROJECT (Paris, France)

50 GOLBORNE (London, United Kingdom)

ada gallery (Richmond, VA)

AFIKARIS (Paris, France)

albertz benda (New York, NY / Los Angeles, CA)

Allouche Benias Gallery (Athens, Greece)

ALMA PEARL (London, United Kingdom)

Althuis Hofland Fine Arts† (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Anna Erickson Presents (Nashville, TN)

ANNA ZORINA GALLERY (New York, NY / Los Angeles, CA)

Aperture† (New York, NY)

ARDEN + WHITE GALLERY (New Canaan, CT)

Asya Geisberg Gallery (New York, NY)

Badr El Jundi (Madrid, Spain)

Benrubi Gallery (New York, NY)

Bienvenu Steinberg & J (New York, NY)

Bill Arning Exhibitions (New York, NY)

bitforms gallery (New York, NY)

Blouin Division (Montréal / Toronto, Canada)

C O U N T Y (Palm Beach, FL)

CARL KOSTYÁL (London, United Kingdom / Stockholm, Sweden / Milan, Italy)

CARVALHO PARK (Brooklyn, NY)

Casa Hoffmann† (Bogotá, Colombia)

Casa Quién† (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

CHART (New York, NY)

Chiquita Room† (Barcelona, Spain)

CHRISTINE PARK GALLERY (New York, NY/Shanghai, China)

Cirrus Gallery & Cirrus Editions Ltd (Los Angeles, CA)

COHJU contemporary art (Kyoto, Japan)

CONSTITUCIÓN† (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

CULT Aimee Friberg (San Francisco, CA)

CURRO (Guadalajara, Mexico)

Daniela Elbahara† (Mexico City, Mexico)

Danziger Gallery (Santa Monica, CA)

David B. Smith Gallery (Denver, CO)

Denny Gallery (New York, NY / Hong Kong)

Dimensions Variable† (Miami, FL)

Dinner Gallery (New York, NY)

Dio Horia (Athens, Greece)

Double V Gallery (Marseille / Paris, France)

Duarte Sequeira (Braga, Portugal / Seoul, Korea)

EBONY/CURATED (Cape Town / Franschhoek, South Africa)

El Apartamento (La Habana, Cuba / Madrid, Spain)

El Kilómetro† (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Emerson Dorsch (Miami, FL)

ESPACIO MINIMO (Madrid, Spain)

FABIENNE LEVY (Geneva / Lausanne, Switzerland)

Fragment (New York, NY)

Fran Reus (Palma de Mallorca, Spain)

Fridman Gallery (New York, NY)

Galeria Foco† (Lisbon, Portugal)

Galeria MPA (Madrid, Spain)

galerie charlot (Paris, France / Tel Aviv, Israel)

Galerie Forsblom (Helsinki, Finland)

Galerie Michael Janssen (Berlin, Germany)

Galerie Nicolas Robert (Montréal / Toronto, Canada)

GALLERIA STUDIO G7 (Bologna, Italy)

Gallery 1957 (London, United Kingdom)

Gallery NOSCO (Brussels, Belgium)

Gallery Rosenfeld (London, United Kingdom)

Geary (Millerton, NY)

Gisela Projects (New York, NY)

GOLESTANI† (Düsseldorf, Germany)

HAGD Contemporary (Aalborg, Denmark)

HENRIQUE FARIA (New York, NY)

Herlitzka & Co. (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

HESSE FLATOW (New York, NY)

High Noon (New York, NY)

Huxley-Parlour (London, United Kingdom)

Il Chiostro (Saronno, Italy)

Jane Lombard Gallery (New York, NY)

JARILAGER Gallery (Cologne, Germany / London, United Kingdom / Seoul, Korea)

JD Malat Gallery (London, United Kingdom)

Jecza (Timisoara, Romania)

Johansson Projects (Oakland, CA)

Jonathan Carver Moore (San Francisco, CA)

Jupiter (Miami Beach, FL)

K Contemporary (Denver, CO)

Kalashnikovv Gallery (Johannesburg, South Africa)

KATES-FERRI PROJECTS (New York, NY)

Ketabi Bourdet (Paris, France)

kó (Lagos, Nigeria)

KORNFELD GALERIE BERLIN (Berlin, Germany)

Kravets Wehby Gallery (New York, NY)

L21 Gallery (Palma de Mallorca / Barcelona, Spain)

LA BALSA ARTE (Bogotá / Medellín, Colombia)

LAMB Gallery (London, United Kingdom / São Paulo, Brazil)

Laney Contemporary (Savannah, GA)

LatchKey Gallery (New York, NY)

Lazy Mike (Riga, Latvia)

LeRoy Neiman Center for Print Studies, Columbia University† (New York, NY)

Les filles du calvaire (Paris, France)

Library Street Collective (Detroit, MI)

LUCE GALLERY (Turin, Italy)

LUNETTA 11 (Mombarcaro, Italy)

Lyndsey Ingram (London, United Kingdom)

MAKASIINI CONTEMPORARY (Turku, Finland)

MARC STRAUS (New York, NY)

Marisa Newman Projects (New York, NY)

Massey Klein (New York, NY)

Max Estrella (Madrid, Spain)

MKG127 (Toronto, Canada)

Morgan Lehman Gallery (New York, NY)

Negrón Pizzaro (San Juan, Puerto Rico)

NIL GALLERY (Paris, France)

Niru Ratnam (London, United Kingdom)

No Man's Art Gallery (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

NOME† (Berlin, Germany)

NOPLACE — Arróniz Arte Contemporáneo (Mexico City, Mexico), NF/NIEVES FERNÁNDEZ (Madrid, Spain), Nueveochenta (Bogotá, Colombia)

NORDÉS† (Santiago de Compostela, Spain)

Nunu Fine Art (Taipei City, Taiwan / New York, NY)

Pablo's Birthday (New York, NY)

PASTO† (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Patrick Heide Contemporary Art (London, United Kingdom)

PATRICIA SWEETOW GALLERY (Los Angeles, CA)

PIBI GALLERY (Seoul, Korea)

PIERMARQ* (Sydney, Australia)

PLAN X (Milan / Capri, Italy)

PM/AM (London, United Kingdom)

PORTAS VILASECA (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Portrait Society Gallery of Contemporary Art (Milwaukee, WI)

Praise Shadows Art Gallery (Brookline, MA)

Richard Heller Gallery (Los Angeles, CA)

Richard Koh Fine Art (Singapore / Bangkok, Thailand / Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Rivalry Projects (Buffalo, NY)

Ronchini Gallery (London, United Kingdom)

Room57 Gallery (New York, NY)

SAENGER GALERIA (Mexico City, Mexico)

SANATORIUM (Istanbul, Turkey)

SAPAR Contemporary (New York, NY)

SARAHCROWN (New York, NY)

SARAI Gallery (Mahshahr / Tehran, Iran)

School of Visual Arts Galleries (New York, NY)

Sean Horton (New York, NY)

SECCI Gallery (Florence / Milan / Pietrasanta, Italy)

Selenas Mountain† (New York, NY)

SEPTEMBER (Kinderhook, NY)

SGR Galería (Bogotá, Colombia)

Sim Smith (London, United Kingdom)

SKETCH† (Bogotá, Colombia)

Southern Guild (Cape Town, South Africa)

Steve Turner (Los Angeles, CA)

TEMA Projects† (Vilnius, Lithuania)

TENDER (Brooklyn, NY)

TERN Gallery (Nassau, Bahamas)

THE PILL® (Istanbul, Turkey)

THEO (Seoul, Korea)

VERVE† (São Paulo, Brazil)

Victoria Miro Projects (London, United Kingdom)

VIGIL GONZALES† (Cusco, Peru / Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Vigo Gallery (London, United Kingdom)

Voloshyn Gallery (Kyiv, Ukraine)

WHATIFTHEWORLD (Cape Town, South Africa)

WIZARD (Milan, Italy)

Woaw Gallery (Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, China)

Yancey Richardson (New York, NY)

YI GALLERY (Brooklyn, NY)

Yossi Milo Gallery (New York, NY)

Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery (Dubai, UAE / Luxembourg City, Luxembourg / Paris, France)

ZieherSmith (Nashville, TN)

Zielinsky (Barcelona, Spain / São Paulo, Brazil)

Zilberman (Istanbul, Turkey)

About Untitled Art

Founded in 2012, Untitled Art is the leading independent contemporary art fair taking place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Guided by a mission to support the wider art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art that prioritizes collaboration within each aspect of the fair.

Each year, new and long-standing exhibitors are selected by Untitled Art's evolving curatorial team for their artistic integrity and international reach, with several galleries based outside of mainstream art hubs. Emerging artists, young galleries, and non-profit organizations are supported through its 'Nest' sector, an initiative offering subsidized booths developed in response to traditional entry barriers posed by art fair participation. The first to launch an online art fair, Untitled Art continually invests in new technologies to make contemporary art collecting more accessible to new audiences, and it proactively advances responsible culture by using its platform to amplify diverse voices.

Through critical and educational programming, from a robust on-site podcast series focusing on relevant industry topics and artist talks to events and community activations outside of the fair itself, Untitled Art attracts contemporary art collectors, art professionals, curators, art historians, and critics, among other enthusiasts. It also celebrates the context in which the fair is held by promoting leading galleries from Miami and engaging with local institutions.

The Official Partners of Untitled Art, Miami Beach 2023 are Chase Private Client, By Michael Miller, and Rado.

With the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority.

