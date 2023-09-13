This National Positivity Day, Celebrate with Pudgy Penguins™

Our Positive Penguins Are Melting Any Bad Vibes Away!

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Celebrate National Positivity Day with your very own Positive Penguins! Brought in collaboration with the outstanding Pudgy Penguins and PMI Kids' World.

Penguins symbolize hope and resilience in many parts of the world, and they offer an unparalleled sense of human connection. The smile-inducing nature of these waddling wonders make for the perfect delegates for spreading positivity. Various studies have shown that affirmations, especially when done on a daily basis, can minimize negativity and help you see yourself in a positive light. These collectibles make positivity take flight with affirmation cards, aimed to foster a culture of positive thinking and emotional growth for fans of all ages.

"Positive Penguins are designed to spark and spread joy well beyond play by offering reminders of self care and positivity through a display that always inspires a smile. These penguins invite everyone to be a part of the positivity movement," said Omer Dekel, COO of PMI.

There are currently two Positive Penguins forever friends to collect; each figure includes four double-sided affirmation signs, and a unique digital experience - certificate that enables a digital penguin customization experience. These colorful and engaging 6.5-inches figures are the perfect way to start your day with an extra dose of motivation.

On this National Positive Thinking Day, PMI wants to share good vibes with heartwarming affirmation signs to inspire kids or adults alike to write their own, and to share the magic behind the power of positivity. These Positive Penguins are a part of this year's newest Pudgy Penguins toy line.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They're committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

About PMI

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 170 countries. PMIs is all about giving licensed intellectual properties (IPs) a vibrant existence through the creation of high quality, innovative, affordable toys and collectibles. We're here to bring the best children's brands and the coolest lines to kids all over the world. Among our lineup are esteemed names like Paw Patrol, Sonic Prime, Among Us and an array of others. Rooted in our purpose is the aspiration to ensure that every child across the world can partake in the delight of play, irrespective of their circumstances.

