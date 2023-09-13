SIGNIFICANCE INC. WINS THE AMERICORPS FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SUPPORT CONTRACT

Company expands to new agencies outside the DoD and DoE with contract supporting large government agency promoting volunteerism

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Significance Inc. (A Woman Owned Small Business) announces its most recent contract win, which will support the Corporation for National and Community Services (Doing Business as AmeriCorps) with Financial Management Support Services. The mission of AmeriCorps is to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement through service and volunteering. AmeriCorps is an independent federal agency established by Congress in 1993. As one of the nation's largest grantmakers supporting service and volunteering, AmeriCorps engages millions of Americans of all ages and backgrounds to serve their communities each year through their programs and initiatives. AmeriCorps awards grants to nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, states, municipalities, and other external organizations.

"We are thrilled to bring this exciting new client into the Significance family and provide them with the services that will support their efforts to encourage volunteerism across the country. Significance's proven expertise and the positive impact we've made on other government agencies was instrumental in helping us to be selected for this new contract" said Mary Ahern-Snyder, Significance President and CEO.

Significance will provide AmeriCorps financial management support services, including transaction analysis, processing, and data analysis. Significance will provide expertise in creating or revising accounting policies, classifying transactions, improving budget processes, preparing for audits, and conducting specialized studies to optimize accounting operations and address budget-related challenges. Significance supports AmeriCorps in reaching their objectives of providing accurate and timely response to financial management auditors; executing AmeriCorps budget following relevant laws, regulations, and overall financial guidance; assisting with calculating quarterly accruals; and validating and adjusting the lookback analysis methodology.

About Significance Inc: Significance Inc. is an Economically-Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) and professional services and management consulting firm based in Annapolis, Maryland and with offices in Old Town Alexandria. The company provides government solutions centered around financial management, enterprise risk management, accounting, budget, and audit support for Federal and Non-Federal agencies. Founded in 2014 by Mary Ahern-Snyder, the company's continuous growth and superior performance have earned us numerous accolades, including Washington Business Journal Best Places to Work: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2022 and 2023. Significance successfully unites subject matter expertise, technology, effective communications, and collaborative relationships to achieve increased accuracy, efficiency, and compliance and to deliver comprehensive and timely solutions. To learn more, visit www.significanceinc.com.

