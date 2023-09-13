Kroger Debuts Limited Edition Private Selection® Harvest Apple Products

Available now for a limited time; in stores only

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the launch of Harvest Apple, a new limited edition Private Selection® line of products spicing up fall with a fresh new twist. Available now for a limited time, products can exclusively be shopped in-store only.

Private Selection’s® Harvest Apple pairs indulgence with one of fall’s most classic flavors, creating an innovative line of products that gives customers a special new way to experience the season. (PRNewswire)

"Private Selection's® Harvest Apple pairs indulgence with one of fall's most classic flavors, creating an innovative line of products that gives customers a special new way to experience the season," said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. "We understand the nostalgia and anticipation that fall inspires, and we are delighted to offer a truly unique assortment of limited-edition products that brings together our favorite seasonal elements. From caramel to warm spices, Harvest Apple gives customer's an elevated autumn flavor that brings to life the cozy fall feeling we all yearn for this time of year."

Boasting 14 unique items packed with fall flavors, Private Selection's® limited edition Harvest Apple products are the perfect way to ring in sweater-weather. Products include:

Spiced Apple Snack Mix: Cinnamon pecans, candied apple flavored almonds, marcona almonds, dried cherries and apples.

Spiced Apple Pie Seasoned Pretzels: Cinnamon sugar notes with a hint of apple and a pinch of salt.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies: Apple flavored cookie with sweet cheesecake-flavored filling and a creamy caramel center.

Spiced Apple Pie Ice Cream: Cinnamon and nutmeg-spiced cream with an apple pie filling swirl and crunchy oat streusel.

Spiced Apple Crisp Granola Clusters: Sweet with hints of apple and vanilla.

Spiced Apple Cocktail Mixer : Spiced apple with cinnamon.

Spiced Ginger Apple Seltzer : Bold ginger with refreshing fuji apple flavor.

Caramel Apple Macchiato Coffee Pods: Sweet caramel balanced with bright apple flavor.

Spiced Apple Pancake Mix: Bursting with bright apple flavor and sweet cinnamon spice.

Spiced Apple Pie Cookies: Freshly baked in-store cookies.

Bloom Haus™ Bouquets in four varieties: Fall Sunrise, Orchard Harvest, Golden Ray and Autumn Moon .

The retailer invites customers to join the Harvest Apple excitement and get creative with delectable recipes like loaded caramel apple pancakes, ginger apple seltzer ice cream float, spiced apple spiked punch, cinnamon brown sugar cream cheese pretzel dip and more.

The Private Selection limited edition Harvest Apple line can be shopped while products last exclusively at Kroger Family of Stores. Find a location here.

