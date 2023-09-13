HONEYWELL'S AUTOMATION AND DIGITALIZATION TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPORT AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY'S NEW GIGAFACTORY

Honeywell will provide the largest lithium iron phosphate battery gigafactory in the U.S. with central controls and digital visualization to increase operational efficiency, enhance safety and drive more energy-efficient production

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell today announced that American Battery Factory (ABF), a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery cell manufacturer, is fully integrating Honeywell's automation and process safety solutions in its new gigafactory located in Tucson, Ariz.

At approximately 2 million square feet, the facility will be the largest gigafactory to produce LFP battery cells in the United States upon completion. Energy storage systems made from ABF's battery cell production will be available to households, businesses and utilities, allowing them to optimize their use of energy from the grid or from their own systems.

The Arizona gigafactory will integrate Honeywell's Manufacturing Excellence Platform, Experion® Batch, and Integrated Remote operations to help ABF optimize its manufacturing process and workflow. Honeywell's innovative solutions will allow ABF to visualize and control their battery production process in real-time -- from mixing, coating and assembly to storage and distribution. Honeywell's technologies will also streamline and improve the collection of operations data while gathering insights about upcoming tasks or potential delays for operators. The results: improved yields, reduced waste and the achievement of more energy-efficient and cost-effective battery production.

"We will be able to quickly and effectively establish a sustainable foundation for our network of gigafactories by utilizing Honeywell's exceptional tools and technology," said John Kem, president of American Battery Factory. "This partnership marks a substantial advancement in our objective to supply the nation with U.S.-manufactured lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are essential for meeting federal and state government energy resilience and sustainability initiatives as well as national security requirements for products manufactured in the U.S."

"Honeywell is playing a key role in American Battery Factory's growth with our innovative solutions," said Chad Briggs, vice president and general manager of Projects and Automation Solutions at Honeywell Process Solutions. "Our approach to automation and process controls will change how gigafactories operate in the future by helping to increase battery production and reduce energy consumption."

American Battery Factory Inc. is developing the first-ever network of safe LFP cell gigafactories in the United States and intends on implementing Honeywell's end-to-end solutions throughout. The company is dedicated to making energy independence and renewable energy a reality for the United States by creating a domestic battery supply chain. Along with creating domestic manufacturing jobs, ABF will play a crucial role in meeting federal and state government climate change initiatives and "Made-in-USA" national security requirements. For more information on American Battery Factory, visit www.americanbatteryfactory.com.

For more information about Honeywell's integrated manufacturing systems for the battery industry, please visit: https://process.honeywell.com.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

