Jeep® Brand to Reveal Newest Gladiator 4x4 at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory Interactive Off-road Test Tracks Return

This year's Camp Jeep® track is the tallest and steepest mountain in Detroit Auto Show history

New Camp Jeep Kids' Zone features new Jeep 4xe Power Wheels and a 26-foot climbing wall

Ram Truck Territory test track will demonstrate the power and capability of Ram trucks

Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory are free to auto show attendees and will be open to the public during the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023

Stellantis is returning to the Detroit Auto Show with a global debut from the Jeep® brand on Wed., Sept. 13, 2023. Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, will reveal the new 2024 Jeep Gladiator 4x4 at 11:05 a.m. ET in the Jeep display. The reveal is available to watch virtually at https://youtube.com/live/PEdtFIQvoxo.

Camp Jeep

Camp Jeep will return to the Detroit Auto Show this year with new elements and more fun, including the tallest and steepest Jeep Mountain in Detroit Auto Show history, Jeep 4xe vehicles on the test track and a new kids' course with Jeep 4xe Power Wheels.

Professional drivers will navigate attendees through the 32,000-square-foot interactive course. New for 2023, the off-camber bridge stands 12 feet tall, reaches 70 feet in length, and is 50% taller and 50% longer than the previous off-camber bridge. Also new this year is the Jeep crevasse, a 40-foot-long and 10-foot-tall off-road obstacle fabricated from 96 timbers that measure 8 inches by 8 inches by 8 feet with a 90-degree V-shape. This obstacle highlights Jeep 4x4 maneuverability and suspension as the vehicle is suspended between the two side walls navigating over the timbers. 40 potted trees from the display will be donated to Detroit -area charities after the auto show.

One of the most exhilarating features on the Camp Jeep track is the 23-foot mountain with 40-degree ascent / descent angles. It is the tallest and steepest mountain in Detroit Auto Show history.

For the first time at the Detroit Auto Show, the Jeep brand will feature a kids' course where kids can drive their own Jeep 4xe Power Wheels. The new Camp Jeep Kids' Zone will also feature a 26-foot climbing wall for adventure enthusiasts.

Consumers will be able to explore the track and learn more about Jeep 4xe electrification, Jeep customization/personalization, social media opportunities, concept vehicles and more. It is anticipated that more than 25,000 people will ride the Camp Jeep track during this year's show.

Off-road test drives will be given in the following Jeep 4x4s:

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Wrangler 392

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve

Ram Truck Territory

Ram Truck Territory also returns to the show and will feature a 30,000-square-foot ultimate in-truck adventure, which demonstrates the power and capabilities of the Ram Truck brand vehicle lineup. Professional drivers will navigate attendees through the interactive course in both the Ram 1500 light-duty and 2500/3500 heavy-duty trucks. It is projected that 20,000 rides will be given.

New for 2023, auto show attendees will experience the extreme articulation capabilities of Ram trucks as they navigate around a pair of convex wedges at 26 degrees. Guests will feel the traction and experience hill descent technology on the Ram Mobile Mountain, an 18-foot-tall, 30-yard-long mountain.

Off-road test drives will be given in the following Ram vehicles:

Ram 1500 Rebel

Ram 1500 Limited

Ram 1500 Limited GT

Ram 2500 Rebel

Ram 2500 Power Wagon

Ram 2500 Limited

Ram 3500 Limited

Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory are free to auto show attendees and will be open to the public during the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, Saturday, Sept. 16 – Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

