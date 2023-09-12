Hyundai Opens World-Class Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory in Michigan

Hyundai Invests More Than $51 Million for New Safety Laboratory Site

First OEM Safety Laboratory Devoted to Field Safety

New Safety Laboratory Real-World Vehicle Testing Begins

SUPERIOR TWP., Mich., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) and Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc., (HATCI) today celebrated the opening of their $51.4 million Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL) at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Superior Township, Mich. The ceremony highlighted the capabilities and uniqueness of the new world-class safety laboratory that will help enhance the safety of Hyundai vehicles. The STIL is supported by 160 employees and is planned to be operational by mid-October.

Jose Munoz, President and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America handshake with State of Michigan Representative Jason Morgan at Hyundai Safety Test & Investigation Laboratory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. (PRNewswire)

"It is a proud day for Hyundai Motor North America, with the opening of a world-class safety laboratory in the U.S.," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "Hyundai recognized the importance of expanding its hands-on field safety evaluation and investigation processes to help ensure the safety of our customers. We strive to be a leader in automotive safety."

"Hyundai's new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory in Superior Township marks a significant investment in lowering traffic fatalities, increasing vehicle safety, and making communities around Michigan and the United States safer," said State of Michigan Representative Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor). "Michigan has been and will continue to be a leader in automobile technology as we transition to clean-energy electric vehicles."

The new safety facility is a first of its kind by an OEM in North America that is dedicated to field safety. The facility includes a field crash investigation lab, high voltage battery lab, forensics lab, 400m track and a Vehicle Dynamics Area skid pad. The investment is focused on enhancing Hyundai's safety commitment by helping with new technology development, identifying, and replicating vehicle field issues, expediting investigations, and conducting regulatory safety testing. IBI Group and BCCG were responsible for the architectural design and construction of the building.

"The STIL differentiates itself from other automotive OEM laboratories through its dedicated purpose of investigating real-world crashes and field issues, typically done by outside vendors," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Having such a capable and expansive safety and investigations laboratory in-house, will allow Hyundai to take a more proactive approach in determining safety issues and trends early-on. The Hyundai North American Safety Office is very excited to be an important contributor to our company's future success through tackling quality, crashworthiness, and crash avoidance scenarios to protect customers and enhance our world-class safety organization."

Per David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), "Like the impressive number of Hyundai Motor Group's TOP SAFETY PICKs, the opening of this facility demonstrates the company's deep commitment to creating a safe transportation system and the vision of a world where mobility does not come at the expense of people's lives."

The grand opening event was attended by State of Michigan Representative Jason Morgan, José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company and president and chief executive officer, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America,Yong Wha Kim, president, CTO, Hyundai Motor Group, Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company, Jonathan Smith, senior chief deputy director Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Susan Proctor, Strategic Initiatives Director, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, John Robb, president, Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI), Zach Hayward, District Director, Mitchel Nelson, Mid-Michigan Regional Director, and Dr. David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute, a non-profit safety organization known for setting industry crashworthiness ratings.

"We applaud Hyundai's remarkable investment in the new Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory, setting new standards in automotive safety," said Jonathan Smith, senior chief deputy director, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. "This facility isn't just a testament to Hyundai's commitment to protecting consumers, but an important step toward safer, smarter and more sustainable mobility solutions – all happening right here in Michigan."

The STIL was developed in collaboration with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) based on a 2020 Consent Order which required an investment in a safety facility of $25 million. Hyundai recognized the benefits in having a best-in-class crash facility dedicated to safety and investigations. Hyundai doubled its investment which exceeds more than $51 million.

Hyundai also reminds drivers and passengers to always wear safety belts, use appropriate child seats and focus on the drive.

Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

As one of Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) six centers focused on research and development (R&D), Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG's design, technology, and engineering division for North America. As HMG has solidified its position as one of the top five global OEMs, HATCI has grown to include a strong network of engineering disciplines and increased business-focused activities to support North America's Voice of the Customer. For more information, visit http://www.hatci.com/ .

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Dr. David Harkey, president, IIHS, Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company, Jonathan Smith, senior chief deputy director, Michigan Department of LEO, State of Michigan Representative Jason Morgan, José Muñoz, president and global chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor Company and president and chief executive officer, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, Yong Wha Kim, president, CTO, Hyundai Motor Group, John Robb, president, Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Yong Wha Kim, president and CTO, Hyundai Motor Group provides remarks at Hyundai Safety Test & Investigation Laboratory Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Sept. 12, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

