dōTERRA Partners with New York Jets on Wellness Program for 2023 NFL Season

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 NFL season has officially kicked off and teams are traveling from city to city for big games each weekend. The routine can be tough on sleep schedules, but with help from dōTERRA , an integrative health and wellness company and world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market, players on the New York Jets are getting the restful sleep they need before heading to the football field.

Working with Dr. Brad DeWeese, High Performance Director at the New York Jets, dōTERRA has helped integrate essential oils into the players' daily wellness and sleep routines over the last two years. This includes diffusing Citrus Bliss Oil in the morning for an uplifting aroma, adding drops of Lavender Oil to pillows at night to prepare for a restful night's sleep, and taking Peppermint Oil to promote healthy respiratory function and clear breathing.*

"Our partnership with dōTERRA has allowed us to educate the team on total wellness," said DeWeese. "Since incorporating dōTERRA products into the team's wellness program in 2021, our players have developed a better understanding of how to maximize recovery, create a better sleep regimen, and enhance their overall wellness routine. Adding things like a dōTERRA diffuser and the brand's Lavender Oil to their daily routine has allowed the players to relax with a calming aroma after a long day. That, along with other good sleep habits, means they come to practice or a game the next day feeling recovered and ready to maximize their ability to perform."

The New York Jets join many other professional sports teams who rely on dōTERRA products to help them stay at the top of their game, including the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic. The brand has a wide range of products to help support athletic activity, rest, recovery time and more.

About dōTERRA

dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. Like and follow on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com .

