CeraVe Heads Back-To-School to Help Consumers Ace Acne with New #ClearItUpLikeADerm Campaign Featuring World's Most-Followed Dermatologists and Influencers

Global Skincare Brand Enlists Top TikTok Creators, Charli D'Amelio and Zach King, Along with #1 Dermatologist on the Platform, Dr. Muneeb Shah, to School the Masses on Acne Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School is back in session! Get ready for the ultimate 101 on acne as CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the United States1, launches its new Clear It Up Like a Derm campaign, which will educate consumers on preventing and treating one of the most common skin conditions around the globe – acne. With the help of some of the world's most-followed dermatologists, Dr. Muneeb Shah, Dr. Mamina Turegano and Dr. Evan A. Rieder, as well as some of TikTok's biggest stars, including Charli D'Amelio (@charlidamelio) and Zach King (@zachking), the CeraVe #ClearItUpLikeADerm campaign will clear up the acne confusion. By shining a light on acne truths, debunking the myths, exploring the emotional impacts of acne and helping acne sufferers learn how to effectively treat and prevent breakouts, the campaign will offer A+ acne education for consumers globally.

CeraVe Clear It Up Like A Derm Campaign (PRNewswire)

With millions of people around the globe impacted by acne, the campaign will teach consumers how to develop an effective, acne-fighting skincare regimen through digital content and collaborations with top creators. As part of the campaign, CeraVe is bringing its first-ever Global Acne Academy experience to New York City. Led by board-certified dermatologists, the event will school the attending 300+ content creators and healthcare professionals from around the world on everything acne. They will also hear Charli D'Amelio's personal acne journey and experience the magic of top TikTok illusionist, Zach King. Following the discussion, all attendees will step into engaging classroom experiences to ace acne education and create content to help bring this education to the masses.

"As someone who grew up on social media, having acne often impacted my self-esteem, so my journey to having confidence on camera has taken quite some time," D'Amelio reveals. "I know now that dealing with acne is an incredibly common experience, and I hope my followers understand that they are not alone in their skincare journeys. I want to help them find resources and products that will make them feel confident in their skin."

While acne is a common concern, it is a complex condition that is typically associated with an impaired skin barrier. This barrier is the outermost layer of the skin and is responsible for sealing moisture in and keeping irritants and disrupters out. According to a review published by the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology2, acne is associated with skin barrier dysfunction, making a consistent skincare regimen and appropriate treatment important for helping to reduce inflammation caused by acne and caring for the skin barrier. Thus, with a staggering 60% of consumers admitting they don't know how to use acne treatments4, CeraVe is committed to offering not only therapeutic products but also critical acne education.

"As a dermatologist on social media, it's exciting to see the growing interest in skin care products and healthy skincare habits among consumers, which is especially beneficial for those seeking advice on caring for acne-prone skin and breakouts," said Muneeb Shah, DO, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist. "However, tips on social media aren't always dermatologist-approved, so working with CeraVe to help spread proper education about acne care will help ensure that consumers are armed with the right information to properly care for their acne and discover a skincare routine that best suits their needs."

Developed with dermatologists, the CeraVe Acne Range is formulated to disrupt the acne cycle without disrupting the skin barrier. That's why every CeraVe product, including the acne lineup, features 3 essential ceramides to help replenish the skin barrier. CeraVe pairs these ceramides with acne-fighting ingredients to help all consumers reduce and prevent new acne breakouts by developing an acne-fighting skincare routine with key products:

Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser with 4% benzoyl peroxide

NEW Acne Foaming Cream Wash with 10% benzoyl peroxide

Resurfacing Retinol Serum with encapsulated retinol

Acne Control Gel and Acne Control Cleanser with 2% salicylic acid

About CeraVe

Founded in 2005 and developed with dermatologists, CeraVe is the first and only brand to offer a complete line of products containing essential ceramides and MVE technology to help restore the skin's natural protective barrier. CeraVe has a full line of skincare products to follow the dermatologist-recommended steps of: cleanse, treat, moisturize and protect. The brand's mission is to provide therapeutic skincare for all. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook (@ceraveusa), Instagram (@cerave), TikTok (@cerave), X (@cerave) or at www.cerave.com.

