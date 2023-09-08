BridgeFT Awarded Top Honor at the 2023 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

BridgeFT's received the Industry Disruptors award, recognizing the impact its WealthTech API has on transforming the way financial institutions access critical data.

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeFT, an API-first, cloud-native wealth infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, fintech innovators, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients, announced today that it has been received the Industry Disruptors award in the WealthManagement.com 2023 Industry Awards.

The prestigious award recognizes the impact BridgeFT's WealthTech API has had on transforming the way financial institutions and FinTech companies build next generation WealthTech applications.

"This is an incredible validation of the innovations BridgeFT is bringing to the wealthtech ecosystem," said Joe Stensland, BridgeFT's Chief Executive Officer. "Since the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards set the standard for highlighting the best in our industry, it is truly an honor to be recognized at this level by our peers."

BridgeFT's WealthTech API is the industry's first WealthTech-as-a-Service platform, offering a single, open API to trade-ready, multi-custodial data, analytics, and application services. BridgeFT's WealthTech API empowers clients to reimagine the potential of their financial data and technology stack. WealthTech API removes the need for individual data feeds from a range of custodians and back-office providers, allowing wealth management firms and FinTech companies to create differentiated, next generation wealth management applications.

Custodians hold a range of data that drives the investment ecosystem, from positions and balances to client holdings and trades. Each individual custodian has its own data policy, structure, and systems, forcing FinTech companies and other financial institutions to build custom programs for each custodian to ingest the data. This adds both development time and cost. By simplifying access to the underlying data, WealthTech API allows financial innovators to rethink and streamline their own tech stacks and create differentiated tools and solutions for their own clients with BridgeFT's applications and developer-to-developer support.

This year, BridgeFT launched its WealthTech API Marketplace, which allows clients access to a BridgeFT-curated group of partners that are reshaping wealth technology with an API-first approach to delivering application services that are pre-integrated with BridgeFT's WealthTech API infrastructure.

Now in its ninth year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, known as the Wealthies, is the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. A panel of judges made up of top names in the industry, led by WealthManagement.com director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the winners.

BridgeFT was a finalist in three categories: Industry Disruptors, Technology Disruptors, and Technology Providers / Innovation Platforms.

Earlier this year, BridgeFT was "Best Data, Information or Business Intelligence Provider (US)" at the Second Annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards.

About BridgeFT

BridgeFT is a cloud-native, API-first Wealth Infrastructure software company that enables financial institutions, FinTech innovators, TAMPs, and registered investment advisors to deliver better, data-driven outcomes for their clients. Leading financial services firms and technology companies trust BridgeFT to power their digital wealth management ecosystems and automate critical back-office operations—seamlessly aligning essential wealth data, proactive client insights and reporting, and portfolio management automation to deliver a truly personalized client experience. From an integrated advisor solution to the industry's only WealthTech-as-a-Service platform offering open APIs, BridgeFT delivers the infrastructure needed to power next generation wealth management applications. For more information, visit bridgeft.com.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

