Anycubic's A-Creators Fest Wraps Up with Spectacular Success and Innovations

Anycubic, a leading name in the 3D printing industry, celebrated its 8th anniversary in grand style with the A-Creators Fest, which concluded on September 2, leaving attendees and participants in awe. This milestone event marked not only Anycubic's journey through eight years of innovation but also showcased their remarkable achievements and future prospects.

1. Stellar Performance at Formnext+PM South China

Anycubic set the stage for the A-Creators Fest with an exceptional performance at the Formnext+PM South China exhibition, which ran from August 29 to 31. The company's booth was a hub of innovation, drawing visitors with their latest cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and products. The newly revealed Anycubic Kobra 2 family product series makes a strong impression with its debut, while the newly released Anycubic Max cleaning and curing machine, with its elegant pearl-white appearance and large capacity, has attracted a lot of attention.

2. Unveiling the Kobra 2 Series with an Online Launch

On August 31st, Anycubic, in partnership with @itsboyinspace's Ben Pendergast, orchestrated a spellbinding online launch event to unveil their latest innovation - the Kobra 2 Series. The occasion was further enhanced by the esteemed presence of Anycubic's co-founder, James Ouyang. The livestream unveiled four highly anticipated high-speed new Kobra 2 Series. The Anycubic Kobra 2 Max boasts an impressive 88-liter printing volume and is 10 times faster. The Anycubic Kobra 2 Plus offers a large 41-liter printing volume and is also 10 times faster. The Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro provides lightning-fast speeds at 10 times the regular pace, while the Anycubic Kobra 2 Neo offers a 5-times faster entry-level option. These large-size, high-speed, high-quality new products are here to provide players with even more creative tools to choose from. The Kobra 2 Series, which has already captured substantial interest, pledges to provide the 3D printing community with unparalleled speed, all within an accessible price range.

3. Exclusive Visits and Shenzhen City Tour - Discovering Local Culture Beauties and Technological Charms

Anycubic extended a warm welcome to esteemed users and media representatives who were invited to their headquarters for an exclusive tour on August 31. The visitors had the unique opportunity to witness the inner workings of Anycubic's cutting-edge facilities and experience the company's commitment to quality firsthand. As part of the fest's cultural exchange, attendees also embarked on a Shenzhen city tour, immersing themselves in the local culture's beauties and technological charms.

4. Engaging Salon: Providing In-Depth Insights for Users and Anycubic

On September 1, Anycubic continued the festivities with an engaging Salon event at their headquarters. All users, influencers, and media were invited to participate in this interactive session. The Salon provided a platform for attendees to engage in in-depth discussions about Anycubic's latest products and technologies. Participants had the opportunity to delve into the behind-the-scenes stories of research and development, ask questions, and exchange ideas. The event was a happy and memorable gathering, reflecting the resilience and spirit of Anycubic's community.

The A-Creators Fest and Anycubic's 8th-anniversary celebrations have truly ignited innovation and unveiled technological marvels. Anycubic's commitment to pushing the boundaries of 3D printing and fostering a strong and engaged community of creators was evident throughout the event. As the fest concludes, Anycubic looks forward to another year of innovation and growth, continuing to inspire and empower creators worldwide.

About Anycubic

Since its establishment in 2015, Anycubic has been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to ensure that 3D printing is accessible and affordable to people from all walks of life. We are happy to see people unleash their imagination and creativity into reality. Anycubic has made its presence in over 200 countries and regions since 2015.

