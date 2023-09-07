Dukosi Announces Battery Industry Pioneer Bob Galyen as Company Advisor

Former CATL CTO and Chairman Emeritus and CTO at NAATBatt International joins Advisory Board of Cell Monitoring Solutions Innovator

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dukosi Ltd, the technology company revolutionizing the performance, safety and sustainability of battery systems, today announced the appointment of renowned industry expert Bob Galyen as technical advisor to the company. Galyen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help drive further innovation and adoption of Dukosi's unique cell monitoring technology platform for the electric vehicle (EV), industrial transportation and stationary energy storage systems (ESS) markets. In the coming months, Galyen will be joined by other industry experts and leading researchers on the Dukosi Technical Advisory Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to the team," said Nat Edington, CEO of Dukosi. "His exceptional experience in the industry and deep understanding of battery development will be invaluable as we introduce our intelligent chip-on-cell technology to the battery ecosystem. Bob's knowledge and reputation has already been instrumental in establishing relationships with leading companies in the value chain."

Galyen is an energy storage technology executive with 46 years of experience in battery technology. He has worked for many large corporations, such as CATL, a global leader of innovative new energy technologies, Magna, Delphi and GM in the automotive sector, as well as for small entrepreneurial businesses. Specializing in clean technology, lithium-ion battery systems used in electric vehicles, and high efficiency storage systems, he has been the Chair of SAE International Battery Standards Steering Committee for 12 years, and is Chairman Emeritus and CTO of NAATBatt International.

"I have been following Dukosi and their cell monitoring technology with keen interest over the past few years," said Bob Galyen. "Monitoring batteries at cell level brings a wide range of benefits across the entire battery ecosystem. Dukosi's unique cell monitoring capabilities with on-cell lifetime traceability provides greater benefits than existing solutions and also provides a path towards a more sustainable battery value chain. I am incredibly excited to be working with the Dukosi team and helping to drive their business and industry adoption of this important technology."

Dukosi will move to volume production of its unique cell monitoring solution based on chip-on-cell technology and wireless near field communication by the end of the year. This innovative technology enables flexible battery design, optimized battery performance, high safety standards, and lifetime cell traceability – in automotive, stationary energy storage, and industrial applications.

Dukosi develops revolutionary technologies that dramatically improve the performance, safety, and efficiency of battery systems, and enable a more sustainable battery value chain. The company provides a unique cell monitoring platform based on intelligent chip-on-cell technology and wireless near field communication for electric vehicles (EV), industrial transportation and stationary energy storage markets. Headquartered in Edinburgh, UK, Dukosi has a global footprint with locations in USA, Asia and Europe.

