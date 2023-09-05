TACO BELL® AND DOORDASH COME TOGETHER TO CELEBRATE THE BIGGEST TACO TUESDAY EVER WITH THOUSANDS OF MEXICAN CUISINE VENDORS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

On Tuesday, September 12 fans can participate in the Taco Tuesday Taco Tab, which will help cover a portion of taco fans' orders

Now that Taco Tuesday is free in 49 states, it's time to celebrate! On Tuesday, September 12 , Taco Bell and DoorDash are funding up to $5 million worth of tacos for taco lovers across (most of) the country*, available exclusively on DoorDash.

$5 off $15+ qualifying orders**. DoorDash users can add code TACOTAB to orders placed with participating Mexican restaurants (a full list can be found here ) to getoff $15+ qualifying orders**.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the liberation of Taco Tuesday in 49 states, DoorDash has joined the fun with Taco Bell to throw a celebration for taco lovers across (most of) the country*, covering up to $5 million worth of tacos on Taco Tuesday, September 12. DoorDash, the on-demand delivery platform that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses, has assembled over 20,000 local Mexican restaurants to participate in the momentous event. By celebrating Mexican restaurants across the country, Taco Bell and DoorDash hope to empower businesses of all sizes and encourage taco enthusiasts to explore all that their communities have to offer.

"Since the day we filed the legal petitions, our goal has always been to create a world where everyone can freely celebrate and promote Taco Tuesday, because when tacos win, we all win. It's been remarkable to see local restaurants already begin to celebrate Taco Tuesday their way, and we couldn't be more thrilled to partner with DoorDash to help elevate those small businesses even further," said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "While Tuesdays hold a special place in our heart and will continue to do so, this celebration isn't just about opening up a taco tab. It's about championing every individual who makes, sells, eats and celebrates tacos. This Taco Tuesday is for them."

This One's for You, Taco Community

Prior to this summer's Taco Tuesday liberation announcement, taco vendors, mom and pop shops and restaurants across 49 states were at risk of legal action if they used the phrase "Taco Tuesday" when celebrating with their local patrons. Once recipients of cease and desist letters, restaurants Luna's Tacos & Tequila of Greeley, CO and Freedom's Edge Brewing Company of Cheyenne, WY can now freely celebrate Taco Tuesday and have wasted no time sharing the news on social media.

"Taco Tuesday has been liberated in Colorado and we couldn't be more excited to celebrate our love of tacos with our community," said Samantha Corliss, Co-owner and founder of Luna's Tacos & Tequila. "Like many taco shops across the country, Luna's was no stranger to legal difficulties with Taco Tuesday. Now that it is freed, we look forward to celebrating Taco Tuesday for many years to come!"

For the first time ever, the September 12th Taco Tab promotion will celebrate over 20,000 participating Mexican restaurants on DoorDash across 49 states for the biggest Taco Tuesday ever.

Put It On The Taco Tab

The $5 million Taco Tuesday Taco Tab provides taco fans the opportunity to discover over 20,000 restaurants, so trying that new spot you've had your eye on or supporting your local favorite is easier than ever. Visit DoorDash.com/TacoTab to check out the full list of participating restaurants. Joining the party is simple: DoorDash users will receive $5 off any $15+ order with participating Mexican restaurants for one day only, Tuesday, September 12, using code TACOTAB.

"DoorDash's mission has always been to empower local economies, and it's at the heart of everything we do. That's why we came together with Taco Bell to offer America* the chance to celebrate Taco Tuesday on September 12," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Chief Marketing Officer at DoorDash. "With over 20,000 participating Mexican restaurants, DoorDash users can choose from an unmatched selection of diverse, delicious meals, from beloved restaurants to local favorites. With our Taco Tuesday Taco Tab promotion, we're aiming to highlight the best Mexican restaurants nationwide, and celebrate a long-held tradition in the most festive way possible."

To learn more, visit TacoBell.com/Freeing-Taco-Tuesday. This is just the beginning of more Taco Tuesday fun to come from Taco Bell with forthcoming in-app rewards, experiences, merch and more. To stay up to date on the latest, follow along on Taco Bell social channels.

* The Taco Tuesday trademark registration covering all states except New Jersey has been canceled, though a separate registration covering New Jersey is still active. Therefore, the DoorDash offer will be limited to the 49 states where Taco Tuesday has been freed.

** On 9/12/23 from 12:01 am PT to 11:59 pm PT, use promo code TACOTAB and spend $15 or more (before taxes, fees & gratuity) to receive $5 off your order for delivery at participating restaurants in the Mexican cuisine category for up to the first 1 million users who place a qualifying order on the DoorDash website or app. Offer not valid in the state of New Jersey. For a limited time and while supplies last. Not valid in-store. Not valid for dine-in or group orders. Not valid for scheduled orders. Limit one redemption per person. Fees and taxes will apply. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Subject to availability. Must have or create a valid account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. No cash value. Non-transferable. Additional terms & conditions apply. See here.

