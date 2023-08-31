Dave Stein Joins Crown Home Mortgage As Southeast Divisional Manager

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Home Mortgage, a division of Absolute Home Mortgage Corporation and a leading provider of residential mortgage services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Stein as the new Southeast Divisional Manager. With an extensive background in mortgage management and a passion for driving exceptional results, Dave brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Crown Home Mortgage team.

Based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Dave will take on the crucial responsibility of overseeing the strategic growth and operations of Crown Home Mortgage in the Southeastern region. His proven track record of leadership and success in the mortgage industry will play a vital role in expanding the company's presence and delivering unparalleled service to clients. Dave's appointment reinforces Crown Home Mortgage's steadfast commitment to providing top-notch mortgage solutions to homebuyers and homeowners in the Southeast. His deep understanding of the local market, coupled with his ability to foster strong relationships with industry professionals, will further strengthen Crown Home Mortgage's position as a trusted partner in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave Stein as our new Southeast Divisional Manager," said Rick Riddle, National Division Manager at Crown Home Mortgage. "His extensive industry knowledge, leadership skills, and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our divison's values. We are confident that Dave will drive our Southeastern operations to new heights, helping more customers achieve their homeownership dreams."

"I am honored to be part of such a reputable organization committed to delivering exceptional mortgage services," said Dave Stein. "With a branch located in Mount Pleasant, I look forward to serving the local community and working closely with the team to provide the best mortgage solutions."

About Crown Home Mortgage

Crown Home Mortgage a DBA sales division of Absolute Home Mortgage Corporation, a provider of residential mortgage services, dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their homeownership dreams. With a focus on personalized solutions, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional customer service, Crown Home Mortgage provides a seamless and stress-free mortgage experience. With offices located in key markets across the country, the company is committed to serving clients across the United States.

