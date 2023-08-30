MINNIDIP Named Among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MINNIDIP , the female-founded and women-owned lifestyle brand and creator of the very first luxe inflatable pool, has been recognized on the Inc.5000 list for 2023, ranking 2,973 overall and 153 in consumer products among the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Chicago-based brand is also honored by Inc. as number 137 in Illinois and number 156 in the Midwest, making an impressive impact in their region.

Created by Emily Vaca, CEO and Founder of La Vaca Designhouse, MINNIDIP redefined the inflatable industry with their original designer inflatable pool, patented innovations, and on-trend patterns created with adults in mind. Looking for a solution that didn't exist, Emily leveraged her 10+ years of experience in the design and advertising industry to bring MINNIDIP to market as the original and first-of-its-kind modern inflatable pool in June 2017. Emily designed the branding and packaging, builds photoshoot sets and photographs campaigns, develops each patented product, and has handcrafted every MINNIDIP pattern to date—a library that consists of over 50 signature prints and 200+ products. Since its launch in 2017, the brand experienced explosive 5-year growth with an astounding 144,300% increase, and in 2023, reached the milestone of over 1 million Minnidippers (units sold).

"Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in America is an incredible validation that every challenge we have faced, difficult decision we have made, and calculated risk we have taken has enabled us to build a self-funded brand with impressive growth," said Emily Vaca, Founder and CEO of MINNIDIP. "To be featured on the same list as other women-led consumer product brands that have inspired me over the years is the ultimate honor."

Today, a multimillion dollar business, MINNIDIP offers a full line of celebration-lifestyle products including its signature pools, floats, dog pools, beach umbrellas and cabanas, towels, beach chairs, ball pits and more—and has collaborated with brands like alice + olivia , Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams , and Truly Hard Seltzer . Utilizing "insta-worthy" branding and design, MINNIDIP's understanding of today's visually driven consumer has landed them a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

Founded by Emily Vaca, MINNIDIP is the very first designer inflatable pool brand. Featuring festive and colorful, on-trend designs, created for grown-ups as much as kids, Emily created MINNIDIP because there was nothing available in the market like it—launching in 2017 as the first-of-its-kind.

