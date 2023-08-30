Convoy of Hope Sends Relief to Hurricane Idalia Survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope is responding to Hurricane Idalia with food, water, and relief supplies. The strong Category 3 hurricane left thousands of people without basic necessities.

"We are committed to doing as much as we can for as long as we can."

"Convoy is in the disaster zone, providing support to people left devastated by Idalia. We are committed to doing as much as we can for as long as we can," said Convoy National Spokesperson Ethan Forhetz.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall early this morning at 7:45 a.m. local time. The storm impacted Florida with 125 mph winds and heavy rain.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has served more than 200 million people since 1994. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

