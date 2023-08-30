Bank of America Hosts Virtual Electric Vehicle Show, Premiering September 8, 2023

Innovative auto show features newest electric vehicles and in-depth discussions on the future of EV transportation
WHEN:
September 8, 2023, from 12 - 2 PM EST
WHAT:
Bank of America will host its third annual virtual electric vehicle show, "EVolution," a one-of-a-kind virtual event where Bank and industry leaders discuss the latest trends in electric vehicles. Premiering ahead of World Electric Vehicle Day, the show offers insights into design trends, car features, charging, financing, and more. Featured presentations include:
WHY:
Consumer appetite for electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow. Recent analysis from Bank of America Institute shows the potential for a rapid rise in the market share of EVs, and that the number of new EV model launches from 2024 to 2027 may exceed that of new internal combustion engine vehicles for the first time. As EV adoption in the U.S. accelerates, Bank of America offers resources, special programs, information and educational opportunities to support clients and employees who may be considering an EV purchase.
WHO:
Fabien Thierry, head of consumer vehicle products at Bank of America
HOW:
Registration is free and available on the EVolution page or from the Electric Vehicles Resources page on our website.
