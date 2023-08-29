TCL Hosts Global Flagship Product Launch on the latest innovations to demonstrate that Greatness Begins at Home

TCL announced latest brand updates, unmatched QD-Mini LED technology, support for Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, enthralling new entertainment and domestic appliance product line up and NXTPAPER devices

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, today held an online flagship product launch to global audience with impressive brand results from 2023 and unveil a series of exciting announcements, including the latest proprietary Mini LED technology, all new large screen TV line up, world first immersive sound experience with Dolby Atmos® FlexConnect and life improving enhancements in smart home technologies.

An Impressive Start to 2023

TCL revealed incredible results and milestone achievements that took place in 2023, thanks to the brand's dedication to the development of groundbreaking new technologies, innovatively designed new products, sustainability accomplishments and commitments, sports collaborations that resonated with audiences on a global scale.

TCL is topping the TV charts, ranked as the Top 1 98-inch TV brand1 and Top 1 Google TV1 in the world whilst continuing to demonstrate impressive growth in H1 2023. TCL's QD-Mini LED TV shipments increased by 114.5%2 and TCL's QLED range continues to win over audiences globally, with a shipment growth of 69.9%2. Confirming TCL's dedication to deliver larger screens with supreme quality, shipments of XL Collection TVs have also increased by 67.8%2. Finally, it's not just TCL TV's that are seeing significant growth. Thanks to dedicated R&D investment, TCL's AC technology is leading the industry, with 13 million2 AC units sold in last year alone.

TCL's innovative product line is not only impressing customers. industry experts have awarded TCL with numerous accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, MWC Global Mobile Award, the Red Dot Design Award and three Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) awards including the latest EISA HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2023-2024, testament to TCL's dedication to pushing the boundaries of display technology.

Not just concerned with receiving recognition, in the spirit of giving back, TCL staked its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its Carbon Neutrality Whitepaper and pledge to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050.

Redefining Premium Home Theater Experience

TCL proudly announced the launch of its new flagship TV, the 98" TCL QD-Mini LED 4K TV X955 – featuring more than 5000 full array local dimming zones and 5000 nits of peak brightness - set to raise the bar of outstanding premium visual performance. This achievement is made possible thanks to TCL's breakthroughs with its Mini LED technologies, bringing a 27.5% increase in brightness, 33% increase in focusing angles and a 210% increase in light control precision.

Complementing the groundbreaking X955, TCL has also presented the latest addition to 98" XL Collection – QD-Mini LED TV C955 featuring over 2000 local dimming zones and 2000nits peak brightness; QD-Mini LED TV C755 (C805 in Europe) as well as the 4K UHD TV P745.

Transform any seat into the best seat in the house with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

TCL will bring a world first immersive audio experience to its upcoming lineup of TVs in 2024 with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Dolby's latest innovation in immersive audio. Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new feature that seamlessly pairs together a TV's sound system with accessory wireless speakers to deliver a more extensive and immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience. It then intelligently optimizes the sound for any room layout and speaker setup, offering the freedom to place one or more wireless speakers anywhere in a room without having to worry about whether they are placed perfectly.

Once calibrated, the system combines each accessory device with the TV's speakers to unlock the best sound performance and deliver a great Dolby Atmos sound experience tailored to the listener's home.

Healthy and Inspiring Homes

Fulfilling the fact that greatness at home goes beyond just entertainment, TCL has shown its dedication to innovative AC technology with the continuous upgrade of the FreshIN Series, GentleCool Series and other AC models, and the introduction of the world's first FreshIN+ 2.0 AC in 2023.

Alongside clean air, TCL's state-of-the-art refrigerating technologies as well as energy-saving laundry solutions are also the perfect fit for your homes.

Enjoy Easier Viewing with TCL NXTPAPER Phones

TCL believes that greatness starts at home and reaches beyond. For mobile products, TCL is also proud of realizing the award-wining NXTPAPER technology to smartphones with The TCL 40 NXTPAPER and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G. Both phones offer industry leading eye comfort and are hardware certified by TÜV for low harmful blue light. Additionally, an integrated sensor automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature based on time and environment to provide suitable visual experiences and soft light at night, further elevating overall eye comfort. The display offers anti-glare functionality achieved by producing a paper-like matte effect texture with the recognition of reflection-free by TÜV. The specially designed NXTPAPER UI provides users the flexibility to choose between full-color manga or a black-and-white experience to suit their individual preferences.

Until now, available on select TCL tablets and laptops, users will soon have the option of slipping a full color paper-like NXTPAPER screen into their pocket as part of a great Android smartphone.

Elevates Extended Reality to the Next Level

TCL's relentless pursuit of augmented reality (AR) innovation reaches new heights with the enhanced version of TCL RayNeo X2, the world's first AR glasses with binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide technology. Following its spectacular CES 2023 debut, these groundbreaking AR glasses now boast a host of impressive upgrades, creating an even more user-friendly connection between the real and digital realms. With an exceptional display upgrade delivering over 1,000 nits of image brightness and a stylish lens shade that blocks out strong light, users can enjoy vivid AR visuals even under direct sunlight. Refined software introduces features like voice-guided nearby navigation for smart destination searches, as well as facial-tracking real-time translation for global communication. The discreet RayNeo Ring enables intuitive content navigation, reducing the need for constant temple touches. Enhanced comfort, thanks to a cushioned nosepad and a more well-balanced weight, makes extended wear a breeze.

TCL is thrilled to announce that RayNeo X2 will soon be ready for consumer purchase -- kicking off with a launch in China with a limited release in the coming weeks. The next step on the horizon will be an overseas launch.

1, Data source: OMDIA, 2022

2, Data source: TCL, 2022-2023

