A Sip of Super Good Talent: Jarritos Mexican Soda Awards $84,000 to Artists and Creatives For Second Annual JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest

Six winners across visual arts, music, dance, fashion, makeup and tattoo categories awarded $84,000 in grants

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarritos , the authentic and flavorful Mexican soda brand, today announced the winners for the second annual JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest.

Out of nearly 900 contest entrants, six grand-prize winners each received $10,000 and an additional top 24 semi-finalists each received $1,000 finalist awards to help them elevate their career and pursue their artistic dreams. Each submitted up to a 1:30-minute TikTok video or Instagram Reel showcasing their work in visual arts, dance, fashion, music, makeup, and tattoo categories.

"We were extremely impressed by the fierce talent and creativity from contestants this second year, especially considering how strong the submissions were for the first annual iteration of the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest," said Eric Delamare, Director of Marketing for Jarritos. "Jarritos at its core is fueled by art, community, and culture, and we're honored to give back to talented artists and creatives who impact and influence our society every day."

A panel of notable arts and entertainment professionals selected a top-scoring grand-prize winner and four semi-finalists per contest category. Judges included returning panelists Courtney Plummer , Contemporary Art Dealer, Karla Martinez de Salas , Editor of Vogue Mexico/Latin America, Javier Farfan , music, entertainment, and cultural Marketing Consultant, JoJo Gomez , renowned professional Dancer/Choreographer, alongside new judging panelists Melissa Murdick , Celebrity Makeup Artist, and Savana Wang , professional NYC-based Tattoo Artist.

The six grand-prize winners to receive $10,000 artist grants are:

VISUAL ARTS: Hedy Torres from Inglewood, CA DANCE: Bridget Stanton from Haskell, NJ FASHION: Fanny Mena from Los Angeles, CA MUSIC: Calvin Tan from Nashville, TN MAKEUP: Carolina Ruiz from Los Angeles, CA TATTOO ART: Sabrina El-Masry from San Juan, Puerto Rico

The top 24 finalists to receive $1,000 artist grants include:

VISUAL ARTS:

Panchita Maldonado from Jersey City , NY Malcolm Shabazz from Orlando, FL Laura Munoz from El Paso, TX Darien Fernandez from Las Vegas, NV

DANCE:

Tomasa Bautista from Los Angeles, CA Vanessa Aguayo from Yonkers, NY Isaiah Matthews from Hesperia, CA Gideon Mekwunye from Oakland, CA

FASHION:

Kiara Harris from Austin, TX Fey Jensen from Clackamas, OR Marisol Ramirez from Fontana, CA Melanie Wong from from Corona, NY

MUSIC:

2morrows June from Richmond, CA Jeffrey Brito from Bronx , NY Derly Barajas from Los Angeles, CA Rosalba Valdez from Chicago, IL

MAKEUP:

Adaysela Reyes from Newark, DE Stephanie Flores Leyva from Mount Prospect, IL Jocelyn Estrada from San Elizario, TX Caroline Locke from Columbia, MO

TATTOO ART:

Herchell Carrasco from Riverside, CA Dumar Pedroza from Miami, FL Alyssa Mijares from El Paso, TX Maria Gomez from Van Nuys, CA

From June 13, 2023, through July 14, 2023, the second annual JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest opened for submissions from artists across the U.S. who were interested in sharing their talent and creativity for the chance to move forward in the contest process. Upon closing contest submissions, eligible entrants advanced to judge deliberations in which judges scored the top 30 submissions to select a grand-prize winner, and four semi-finalists per their respective category. To view a list of winners and their videos, please visit: https://app.wyng.com/JarriTodos2023Winners .

About Jarritos

Created in 1950, Jarritos are delicious fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico. Sold in iconic glass bottles throughout the U.S. the brand will celebrate its 75th year in 2025 and offers 12 unique flavors, all made with natural flavors and cane sugar. Jarritos flavors are mandarin, tamarind, pineapple, fruit-punch, lime, grapefruit, strawberry, mango, guava, passion fruit, cola and watermelon. Each unique flavor represents a delicious slice of the brand's Mexican heritage. Jarritos is now distributed in 42 countries around the world. Find out more at www.Jarritos.com .

