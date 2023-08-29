BlueScope Construction Earns Its Third Consecutive Sourcewell Contract

Communities Save Time and Money on Facility Construction Using the Sourcewell Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BlueScope Construction announced its third consecutive, four-year Sourcewell contract in the Pre-Engineered Buildings with Related Materials and Services category. Earning this new supplier contract allows BlueScope Construction to continue providing best-in-class new facility construction and renovations through 2027 to city, county and state government agencies, plus education and nonprofit organizations. BlueScope Construction is the only design-build, turnkey contractor to be awarded this new contract.

Ribbon-cutting for the new Urbana Department of Public Works facility, made possible through a Sourcewell contract. (PRNewswire)

Sourcewell is a leading government agency specializing in cooperative purchasing. As dedicated procurement experts, Sourcewell combines the buying power of 50,000 government, education and nonprofit organizations. It has awarded more than 400 competitively solicited contracts.

"I would like to emphasize to other municipality leadership to make it a team effort. Across the board this was a team effort," said Jean Krack, fifteen-year borough manager for the Borough of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. "Sourcewell came to the table and allowed us to stay under the timeframe that we were under and under the budget. I don't know if that would have happened with another entity; they made it happen. Both projects, the recreation center and fire station, came within the budget. I'm very glad to say the projects came in on time and on budget."

BlueScope Construction is a full-service, design-build, turnkey, general contractor which has successfully completed more than 1,100 government facilities. Our services encompass turnkey, design-build services, material-erect solutions, site preparation and installation services, for both new facility construction and renovation. BlueScope Construction has an affiliation with over 2,000 contractors throughout the United States and Canada, ensuring the work is performed by local designers, subcontractors and vendors.

The city of Urbana, Illinois, recently worked with BlueScope Construction, utilizing its Sourcewell membership to build a 23,500-square-foot multipurpose facility. Deputy Director for Operations, City of Urbana Department of Public Works, Vince Gustafson said, "Through the design-build process with BlueScope Construction, we were able to maximize our specific needs to our project budget, and ended up with as much square footage and under-roof space as we possibly could." Gustafson added, "Had we followed a traditional procurement process, it could've easily added six-to-eight months before we would've had a contract in-hand."

Previous BlueScope Construction projects for Sourcewell members include government and educational administrative buildings, maintenance and storage facilities, police and fire stations, community fitness centers and indoor practice facilities, K through University facilities, healthcare facilities and aircraft hangars, etc. for both new construction and renovation contracts.

To learn more about BlueScope Construction design-build solutions, visit BlueScopeConstruction.com or call (816) 245-6000.

About BlueScope Construction:

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, BlueScope Construction operates in all 50 states specializes in design-build, plus structural design and construction of buildings serving the aviation, data center, government, warehouse/distribution, industrial manufacturing, sports/recreation, and low-rise nonresidential markets.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of BlueScope Buildings North America. Inc., a BlueScope Steel company, BlueScope Construction is the only construction company with in-house control of the value chain. From iron ore extraction, through steel fabrication, erection and the finished facility, this end-to-end capability reduces unnecessary risk, inflated pricing and surprises on construction projects. For additional information, visit BlueScopeConstruction.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlueScope Construction Inc.