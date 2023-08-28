JustGiving to Revolutionize Fundraising with the Integration of Generative AI

JustGiving's generative AI technology will help people create compelling fundraising pages in a matter of seconds to raise more money for the causes they care about

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced a groundbreaking AI development for JustGiving®, the world's most trusted platform for online giving. Through generative AI, fundraisers on JustGiving are now able to quickly and easily create personal stories to share with their networks. This update is expected to benefit more than 20,000 charities, as part of Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good® strategy.

On JustGiving, more than 850,000 fundraising pages were created last year, and of these, around 35% of fundraisers chose to use the platform's pre-written content instead of writing their own individual stories.

JustGiving's research shows that pages that include a clear and personal story raise around 65% more than those that don't, highlighting the impact a compelling story can have for a fundraiser. Using generative AI, JustGiving now provides fundraisers with an AI-powered writing assistant that allows them to quickly and easily create personal stories to share with their networks.

"We know it can be difficult for our fundraisers to write up their very personal stories. Yet, those individual stories are the most important part of a fundraising page as they help people across communities understand what they're doing and why they're doing it," said Pascale Harvie, senior vice president, JustGiving from Blackbaud. "By using AI in this way as a powerful force for good, it's our hope that our fundraisers will feel confident to share their JustGiving pages with their friends, family members and across their networks."

Blackbaud recently unveiled a major new wave of its Intelligence for Good® strategy, with a commitment to creating AI for social impact teams that is accessible, powerful and responsible.

"The development on JustGiving is another fantastic example of how we're expanding into new areas to make AI more accessible to fundraisers," said Kevin McDearis, chief technology officer, Blackbaud. "This latest wave of innovation builds on Blackbaud's proven history of building and delivering actionable insights that help nonprofits and individuals raise more money for important causes."

