Jasper Health and Covet Health Form Partnership

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper Health, a comprehensive cancer care benefits solution, and Covet Health, a digital health benefit solution provider and innovative third-party administration platform, have formed a partnership that marks a significant milestone in the companies' efforts to revolutionize the way employers approach and offer cancer care support for their workforce.

The primary challenge for cancer patients is improving health and quality of life, and most patients experience difficulty finding relevant support and information. Coping with medical appointments, treatment side effects and emotional distress is overwhelming, making it difficult for employees to manage their personal and professional responsibilities effectively.

Jasper Health, with a history of creating innovative solutions, enables cancer patients and their caregivers to have a more supportive cancer care experience. A hybrid digital plus human-led personalized Cancer Care platform offers access to one-on-one coaching with custom action plans, digital planning tools, data insights, actionable recommendations and a supportive peer-to-peer community that fosters engagement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Covet Health to offer an unprecedented level of support and guidance to employees on their cancer journey," said Adam Pellegrini, Co-Founder and CEO at Jasper Health. "This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide employees with the psychosocial support and digital planning tools they need to feel more supported and make informed decisions about their cancer care."

"Covet Health is dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery, and our collaboration with Jasper Health aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we are able to augment patient empowerment, refine the coordination of care, and enhance the overall quality of life," said Matt Casamento, Co-Founder and CEO at Covet Health. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to revolutionizing care management."

For more information about Jasper Health and its partnership with Covet Health, please visit www.hellojasper.com and www.covethealth.io.

About Jasper Health:

Jasper Health is a leading digital oncology support company dedicated to transforming the cancer care experience for patients and their caregivers. By combining advanced technology with human-led support, Jasper Health provides personalized guidance, psychosocial coaching, and digital planning tools to empower individuals throughout their oncology journey. With a patient-centric approach, Jasper Health aims to enhance the overall quality of life for those affected by cancer.

About Covet Health:

Covet Health is a pioneering third-party administrator that seamlessly integrates personalized care navigation, customized wellness initiatives, digital plan administration, and round-the-clock concierge services into a single dynamic platform. Leveraging the power of cutting-edge industry point solutions, Covet Health simplifies the process, enabling employers to deliver unparalleled services to their members, all consolidated under one comprehensive solution.

