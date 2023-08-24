No-Brainer Collaboration Brings Advanced Infusion Workflow Solutions to Neurology Practices

WeInfuse and NeuroNet Pro Team Up to Bring Innovative Infusion Workflow Solutions to Neurology Practices

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse, the premier software and technology platform for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S., and NeuroNet Pro, an organization dedicated to supporting the long-term success and advancement of neurology practices, have collaborated to bring innovative infusion workflow solutions to neurology practices across the country.

WeInfuse and NeuroNet Pro Team Up toBring Innovative Infusion Workflow Solutions to Neurology Practices. (PRNewswire)

"At NeuroNet Pro, our mission is to grow a comprehensive outpatient experience to further develop quality service and sustainable infusion practices," said Texas Neurology CEO and NeuroNet Co-Founder David Evans. "Our partnership with WeInfuse provides neurology practices with best-in-class technology for infusion therapy, empowering practices to improve efficiency and clinical outcomes."

Infusion medications in the neurology space on the market today include Ocrevus, Tysabri, Lemtrada, Immunoglobulin (IG), Aduhelm, and Uplizna. With the recent launch of Leqembi to treat Alzheimer's and the rich pipeline of medications on the market, software solutions – such as WeInfuse – that empower neurology practices to deliver efficient and quality infusion administration are mission critical.

With this partnership, members of NeuroNet Pro will be introduced to the wide range of workflow solutions within the WeInfuse software. By greatly enhancing the efficiency of practices that provide advanced infusion care, more time can be put toward what matters most – patients.

"We're excited about our partnership with NeuroNet Pro," said WeInfuse Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Johnson. "Our goal at WeInfuse is to be the best software platform possible for infusion providers, and this partnership advances that effort by increasing our software's accessibility to neurology practices."

About NeuroNet Pro

NeuroNet Pro's mission is to develop and grow sustainable neurology practices. Founded by industry leaders who bring their expertise and partnership to support the organization's members, NeuroNet Pro also hosts an annual networking conference. This conference is a symposium for neurology professionals and companies offering innovative diagnostic, therapeutic, or operational solutions to foster connection and collaboration in the industry.

To learn more about NeuroNet Pro, visit neuronetpro.com .

About WeInfuse

WeInfuse is the premier technology and consulting provider for infusion therapy and medication delivery in the U.S. The WeInfuse software platform powers over 700 infusion centers across the country. Backed by decades of experience, WeInfuse consulting services guide clients through the dynamic infusion landscape.

WeInfuse has expanded its software platform to include a complete home infusion and specialty pharmacy workflow. The software helps organizations operate efficiently, maximize profitability, decrease burnout, and improve clinical outcomes. Its powerful, intuitive features for infusion workflows and a robust reporting and analytics engine help take the confusion out of infusion.

To learn more about WeInfuse, visit weinfuse.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeInfuse