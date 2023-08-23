Element United: Pioneering Global Decarbonization Efforts

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element United, a trailblazer in green tech and software solutions, proudly announces its active participation in High-level Inter-Ministerial dialogues across North America, Africa, and SE Asia, which will strengthen global decarbonization cooperation, mitigate global food system emissions, and restore mined land.

Recent carbon campaigns criticized for greenwashing reveal a gap in uniting global stakeholders. Element's innovative approach to the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) aims to connect community leaders, environmental advocates, agronomists, landowners, and investors in support of carbon emission reduction initiatives.

Scott Lomu, Element United Founder and CEO, emphasized the need for transparent, collaborative efforts across the nexus of Environmental, Social, and Governance factors, stating, "Green tech innovation spurs economic growth and draws vital international investments for climate resilience, but effective carbon trading hinges on informed partners and stakeholders."

Acting on Lomu's direction, the inspiring speed with which the team at Element leverages green tech innovation consistently receives positive feedback. Various stakeholders, leaders, advocates, innovators, scientists, landowners, and even global investors have joined Element United's product and impact initiatives to progress toward sustainability while significantly contributing to global carbon offsetting efforts.

Element United's President, Chris Williams, offers, "Element quickly leverages innovation to build green tech solutions and fuel economic growth, creating positive, country-specific results." That innovation, he says, "strengthens foundational climate goals while developing essential environmental, social, and governance programs in line with the UNSDGs using a bottom-up, top-down approach."

Element United's multi-pronged product launch began this year. Feedback will guide future projects in similar contexts.

About Element United: A leader in green tech, Element United's mission is to decarbonize and rehabilitate the planet. The company offers products and services for collaborative tokenized carbon solutions and global sustainable growth.

Element United & Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer:

Element Nodes and the Element Blockchain operate under a Distributed Governance Framework (DGF), separate from Element United DAO LLC's exclusive control. The value stemming from Element Nodes and Element Digital Rewards may not correlate with Element United's success or failure. Element United does not sell tokens or digital rewards, and any Element Digital Rewards earned reflect actions on the Element network, intended mainly for Element United product and service purchases within the Element Ecosystem. They should not be seen as investment products, and their value might remain exclusive to the Element Ecosystem. The Element Blockchain does not guarantee gold backing. Additionally, this material may contain forward-looking statements presenting substantial uncertainties. While we provide data as of its stated date, unforeseeable factors might affect our actual results. We don't intend to revise such statements unless mandated by law. Moreover, views shared in this material may differ from those of Element United DAO LLC. It's designed for educational purposes only, and we urge individuals to independently verify information before making financial choices. Element United DAO LLC assumes no liability for decisions based on this information.

