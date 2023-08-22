Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Lands in Top 20% on Inc. 5000's Prestigious Fastest-Growing Private Companies List Thanks to Purposeful Acquisition Strategy

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the United States – has ranked No. 954 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company – achieving a 621% 3-year growth rate – has appeared on the list four times. Through a steadfast growth plan built on an aggressive acquisition strategy and purposeful geographic expansion, Pye-Barker is now the largest fully integrated provider of fire protection, life safety and security services in the United States.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety ranked in the top 20% on Inc. 5000’s prestigious Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. (PRNewswire)

Companies on the Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. During that time, Pye-Barker has made dozens of acquisitions leading to a 230% increase in its number of locations throughout the U.S. Key additions to the Pye-Barker family of companies, including Mountain Alarm and Rapid Fire Protection Group, necessitated two new divisions – security and alarms and fire sprinkler systems – which complement Pye-Barker's long-held and well-regarded suppression and extinguisher business.

"Pye-Barker's placement in the top fifth of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies reflects our commitment to forward-thinking acquisitions that help us provide complete life safety services for our customers and communities," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We are a collective of families and individuals who have come together, aligned in our values, and dedicated to becoming the preferred fully integrated provider of fire protection, life safety and security services throughout the U.S. We couldn't achieve this ongoing success without the hardworking members of our team and the value-oriented business owners who have entrusted us to carry on the legacies they've built."

Pye-Barker continues to seek like-minded business owners for potential partnerships. Read more about the company's acquisition strategy at pyebarkerfs.com/acquisitions.

About Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is the U.S. leader in fire protection, life safety and security systems. Founded in 1946, Pye-Barker is the largest fully integrated provider of testing, maintenance and installation of fire detection systems, fire alarms, extinguishers, fire suppression and sprinkler systems, security and monitoring services for businesses nationwide. The company operates over 165 locations and puts significant focus on customer experience and training, competitive benefits and a caring work environment for its 5,000 team members.

