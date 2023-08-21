SoftwareReviews Publishes Low-Code Data Quadrant Report, Revealing the Top Six Tools That Are Transforming Workflows in 2023

SoftwareReviews' latest Data Quadrant report highlights the top-rated low-code software solutions in the current market that are successfully harnessing technological trends.

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Low-Code Business Process Management Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists for the year across the enterprise and midmarket spaces.

A low-code business process management (BPM) system offers automation at the API level without requiring extensive coding or technical expertise, making it accessible to both business professionals and IT experts. These platforms include many features of conventional BPM tools, such as process mapping, designing, and analyzing.

"Low- and no-code BPM empowers users to tailor their automation to their specific needs and context so that they are more productive and innovative," says Andrew Kum-Seun, SoftwareReviews' BPM expert and research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This capability also encourages the business and IT to build trust, respect, and accountability with each other by working more closely together."

For organizations seeking the ideal low-code BPM software tailored to their specific requirements, SoftwareReviews' report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 418 users and SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant assessment.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. The providers with the highest scores are recognized as Gold Medalists.

The 2023 Low-Code BPM Enterprise Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2023 Low-Code BPM Midmarket Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

With low-code BPM, staff can swiftly design business apps and automate tasks even without extensive coding know-how. However, there can be challenges in transitioning to and adopting these solutions, making it crucial to opt for a platform with robust training and resources.

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. SoftwareReviews' reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Emotional Footprint, or the Data Quadrant, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class information technology research and advisory firm.

