CHARTER SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT DAVID ELLEN TRANSITIONS TO ADVISORY ROLE IN DECEMBER 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced that industry veteran and Senior Executive Vice President David Ellen will transition to an advisory role to Charter's President and CEO Chris Winfrey beginning December 1.

Mr. Ellen currently oversees several business and corporate functions for the Company including Spectrum Networks, Human Resources, Communications, Corporate Physical Security, Diversity & Inclusion, Community Impact and legal oversight for Programming, Product and Regulatory. He also serves on the National Urban League board on behalf of Charter.

"I have spent over 20 years working in this incredible industry and the last seven here at Charter for which I am very grateful," said Mr. Ellen. "I look forward to continuing to help advance its very bright future in this new advisory capacity, while also devoting more time and energy to my outside interests including nonprofit work and teaching."

Mr. Ellen's additional nonprofit work includes service as President of the Board of Trustees for Hudson Guild and Board Chair of Open Squash, both headquartered in New York City. In the fall of 2024, he will begin adjunct teaching at New York University's Wagner School of Public Service.

"David's broad contributions have made a lasting impact on the Company," said Mr. Winfrey. "He was instrumental in the successful restructuring and repositioning of many of our corporate and business functions following the TWC and Bright House transactions. I am pleased David will continue to support me and Charter in an advisory role and wish him well as he pursues his outside endeavors."

Mr. Ellen joined Charter in 2016 from Cablevision, where he served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel until the completion of Cablevision's sale. Before Cablevision, Mr. Ellen served in executive roles as Deputy General Counsel at IAC, the multi-brand media and Internet company, and General Counsel of Eureka Broadband, a private New York-based telecommunications company.

Prior to his career in the private sector, Mr. Ellen was a special counsel at the Federal Communications Commission working on the implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 as well as a law clerk for then-Judges Stephen Breyer and Ruth Bader Ginsburg when they were on the U.S. Court of Appeals and for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor during her time on the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he was President of the Harvard Law Review, was a Marshall Scholar at Cambridge University and has a B.A. from Harvard University.

