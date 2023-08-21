BURT INTELLIGENCE GEARS UP FOR RAPID EXPANSION - WELCOMES NEW CEO AND ANNOUNCES RELOCATION OF HEADQUARTERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burt Intelligence, the pioneering provider of Decision Intelligence for digital ad sales, operations and finance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shay Brog as CEO to drive the company's growth and bolster its position in the media industry. Additionally, Burt will be relocating its headquarters from Stockholm, Sweden to New York City, USA, to further support its growth strategy in the global market.

Shay Brog (PRNewswire)

Brog joined Burt Intelligence as SVP of Revenue in late 2022, bringing with him a remarkable 15-year career in revenue management and business development, marked by successful growth initiatives and strategic partnerships across both start-up and corporate environments. Brog has a unique organizational point of view after having served in key roles at internationally distributed companies and teams, as well as having an extensive familiarity with being in the publisher seat, Brog's proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of the digital advertising industry have already made a significant impact on the company's success during his tenure. As CEO, Brog will continue to drive Burt Intelligence forward, focusing on expanding its customer base, enhancing product offerings, and solidifying its position as a market leader.

"I am honored to assume the role of CEO," said Brog. "I am grateful for the trust and confidence that the board and our investors have placed in me. I truly believe that armed with a strong managed service approach as we are, Burt is ahead of the curve compared to our competitors. Our philosophy and attitude is that it does not suffice to simply hand customers a powerful Decision Intelligence platform like ours - instead, we strive to be an extension of their team, and provide them with white-glove service at every touchpoint. With our talented team and the only data intelligence platform tailored specifically for the business of digital advertising, we're well-positioned to accelerate our growth and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

Christer Hellström, Chairman of the Board at Burt Intelligence, also expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment of Brog as CEO. "Shay has demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the industry during his time as the SVP of Revenue. His appointment as CEO is a testament to both his exceptional abilities and the significant contributions he has made to the company's success, including overseeing the best performing quarter in the company's history in Q1 2023. We have full confidence in his ability to lead Burt Intelligence to new heights, and we're excited for the road ahead."

In addition to the CEO transition, Burt Intelligence will be moving its headquarters from Stockholm, Sweden to New York City, USA. The relocation reflects the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the global market by taking advantage of the vibrant business ecosystem and talent pool in New York City.

"Burt Intelligence's relocation to New York City is a strategic decision aimed at further immersing ourselves in the world's most vibrant business environment," added Brog. "New York's rich ecosystem of advertising and tech companies, its vast talent pool, and proximity to key clients and industry influencers, provide an ideal setting for our growth and innovation ambitions. Being able to interface more personally and on an ongoing basis with our publishers and prospective partners is integral to both our approach as well as to how we will shape our product offering moving forward."

Brog assumes his new role immediately, while former CEO Carl Leskinen will continue to actively support the company as an advisor.

ABOUT BURT

Burt Intelligence is the only Decision Intelligence platform specifically built for the business of digital advertising. By combining state-of-the-art AI and industry expertise, Burt empowers advertising sales, operations and finance teams at media companies, including Vox Media, Ziff Davis, and The CW Network, to make data-driven decisions, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiency in the world's most competitive industry.

To learn more about Burt Intelligence and its offerings, please visit www.burtintelligence.com .

Burt. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burt Intelligence