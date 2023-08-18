Global X Expands International Access Suite with Launch of the Global X Brazil Active ETF (BRAZ) and the Global X India Active ETF (NDIA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of two actively managed emerging market funds: The Global X Brazil Active ETF (BRAZ) and the Global X India Active ETF (NDIA).

Brazil and India represent two of the largest and most dynamic emerging markets. Brazil boasts a skilled workforce, abundant natural resources, and a quickly growing consumer market. With a recent pivot from its central banki and a new fiscal reform package from the governmentii, Brazil is seen as one of the best cyclical opportunities on the map. On the other side of the globe, growth in India continues to benefit from favorable structural reforms, strong government spending, and attractive labor costs. With attractive demographics, a strong education system, and a democratic governance system, we believe India represents one of the top structural opportunities in the world. Investors seeking strong long-term global growth prospects may consider increasing their exposure to these two markets as they move from asset-heavy, low return business models into more dynamic sectors.

Both BRAZ and NDIA are actively managed by co-portfolio managers Malcolm Dorson and Paul Dmitriev, both of whom are based in New York. Given the large but nuanced opportunity sets in these two countries, an active management strategy may offer more diversification than passive strategies, which tend to lean towards larger state-owned enterprises rather than smaller, innovative companies potentially driving future transformative growth.

BRAZ represents the only active Brazil ETF publicly available to US investors. NDIA is the first active India ETF available to US investors.iii

"The opportunity for investors in both Brazil and India is significant, as both of these major economies evolve and enter cycles of domestic consumer-driven growth," said Malcolm Dorson, senior portfolio manager and Head of Emerging Markets Strategy at Global X ETFs. "With BRAZ and NDIA, we are offering investors an experienced emerging markets management team that can look beyond just these country's largest players and offer exposure to a broad range of dynamic Brazilian and Indian companies. In addition, we are proud to offer research driven active strategies with the fee structure, liquidity, and transparency of an ETF."

BRAZ and NDIA will join the Global X International Access suite of over two dozen ETFs and $1 billion in assets under management.iv

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features over 100 ETF strategies and over $50 billion in assets under management worldwide.v While we are widely recognized for our Thematic Growth, Income, Commodity, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Risk Management, Digital Asset, and other solutions to suit a range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $540 billion in assets under management worldwide.vi Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $80bn in assets under management.vii

Important Information:

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavourable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Securities focusing on a single country may be subject to higher volatility. BRAZ and NDIA are non-diversified.

NDIA and BRAZ are actively managed, which could increase their transaction costs (thereby lowering the funds' performance) and could increase the amount of taxes you owe by generating short-term gains, which may be taxed at a higher rate. As actively managed funds, NDIA and BRAZ do not seek to replicate a specific index. There can be no guarantee that active management strategies and processes will be successful.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Financial Group.

