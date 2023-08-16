Swickard Auto Group Accelerates Luxury in South Austin with New Mercedes-Benz Dealership

Who: Mercedes- Benz South Austin by Swickard Auto Group

What: New Facility

When: Opening late 2023

Where: 10900 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78748

SOUTH AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercedes-Benz South Austin, part of the Swickard Auto Group, is set to open its doors in late 2023. Located at 10900 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78748, the dealership promises to bring luxury automotive experiences to the South Austin area.

Spanning an impressive 80,000 square feet on 10 acres of land, Mercedes-Benz South Austin offers ample space to showcase an extensive inventory of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

One of the standout features of the facility is the first-of-its-kind, F1 lounge located on the second floor. This lounge offers a unique and immersive experience for customers, complete with unmatched technology that adds to the luxury atmosphere. It's an ideal space for customers to relax, explore vehicle options, and engage with the cutting-edge advancements of Mercedes-Benz.

To further elevate the dealership's aesthetics and functionality, a car elevator has been installed inside the facility. This innovative feature allows vehicles to be displayed both indoors and outdoors on the second level, providing a dynamic and visually striking experience for customers.

In terms of service, Mercedes-Benz South Austin boasts an impressive 40 service bays. This ensures that customers will have access to efficient and timely maintenance and repairs for their Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The dealership's commitment to sustainability is also evident, with the incorporation of solar panels and LED lights throughout the facility, ensuring excellent lighting while minimizing environmental impact.

Additionally, the dealership will proudly feature 28 Electric Vehicle chargers, aligning with our dedication to sustainable mobility. Our manufacturer partners are actively investing in electric vehicles, reinforcing our commitment to shaping an eco-friendly automotive landscape.

"We are excited to open our doors to the South Austin, Texas community and offer our customers an exceptional car-buying experience," said Jeff Swickard, CEO of Swickard Auto Group. "With our knowledgeable and dedicated staff, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled service, we are confident that Mercedes- Benz South Austin will become a premier destination for Mercedes- Benz enthusiasts in the region."

As a continuation of Swickard Auto Group's commitment to growth and innovation, we are excited to share news of our upcoming new builds. We are set to unveil a brand-new facility spanning over 30,000 square feet for Volvo Cars Southwest Houston, scheduled to open on December 1st. Our investment in the thriving community of Alaska is also demonstrated as we break ground on a new Alaska Commercial Facility near Swickard Chevrolet Anchorage. Furthermore, we are pleased to announce that our new Mercedes-Benz dealership in Palo Alto has completed the demolition phase and is now poised for the commencement of construction.

Mercedes-Benz South Austin stands as a testament to Swickard Auto Group's dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences, innovative design, and sustainable practices. As we continue to expand and evolve, we remain steadfast in our commitment to exceeding expectations and shaping the future of automotive excellence.

About the Swickard Auto Group

At Swickard Auto Group, our foundation is built upon the core values of hospitality and compassion. We prioritize these values across our 42 franchises, starting with our commitment to exceptional customer service. Beyond our dedication to our customers, we extend our compassion to our furry friends, believing that every life deserves love, care, and respect. As avid animal lovers, we actively support local animal shelters and rescue organizations as part of our strong community commitment. Our growth and expansion, including the development of remarkable facilities such as the 30,000 sq. ft. Volvo Cars Southwest Houston facility and the new Alaska Commercial Facility near Swickard Chevrolet Anchorage, are deeply rooted in these values, ensuring that our connection to the community remains steadfast and enduring.

