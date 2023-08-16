BRUGAL 1888 RUM EXPANDS TO TEXAS IN TIME FOR NATIONAL RUM MONTH

The Brand to Host "Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal," an Immersive Event Reminiscent of a Hill Country Retreat, in San Antonio, Houston and Austin

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brugal 1888, the renowned ultra-premium double-aged rum produced in the Dominican Republic, announces its expansion into the Lone Star State. Rum continues to rise as one of the most popular spirits in Texas and Brugal 1888's presence aims to set a new standard for ultra-premium spirits in the market. To celebrate Brugal's debut in Texas, the brand will host 'Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal', an immersive event that invites guests into the Brugal family's version of a Dominican Hill Country retreat, where traditional Dominican culture meets warm Texan hospitality.

"We eagerly anticipate sharing the rich heritage and culture of our ultra-premium rum with the Texas community," said Brugal 1888 Maestra Ronera Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "Known for its profound depth and complexity of flavors, Brugal strikes the perfect balance of versatility and sophistication. It delivers a smoothness that makes it the ultimate spirit for savoring neat or enhancing the full essence of spirit-forward cocktails. I personally love to enjoy our rum while spending time with family and friends or to celebrate life's big moments – and I am confident that Brugal will be just as loved in Texas as it is in my home in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Plata."

"Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal" will take you inside Don Andres Brugal's Hill Country home away from home for an immersive, multi-space sensorial experience. The event series is scheduled to make appearances in three Texas cities over the upcoming months, with the first taking place this August in San Antonio, in honor of National Rum Month. The night begins with a welcome drink that reenacts how Brugal Maestros would historically greet travelers once they arrived in the Dominican Republic. Following the warm welcome is a journey into the magical aging warehouse for a sensory-driven, guided tasting session that brings to life the influence that Brugal's hand-selected barrels have on the ultra-premium rum. The evening then concludes at La Reunion Intimate in the Salon Bar – a recreation of Don Andrés' favorite spot in his home where family and friends alike would come together for one final toast.

The signature Brugal experience first debuted in Miami in August 2022 and the most recent 'Wonders Await at La Casa Brugal' event took place in New York City in March 2023. Mark your calendars and prepare to be enthralled by the essence of La Casa Brugal as it makes its tour through three iconic Texan destinations:

San Antonio, TX at Hotel Havana on August 15-18, 2023 . Click here to RSVP Stop 1:at Hotel Havana on

Houston, TX at The Houstonian on September 20-23, 2023 . Click here to RSVP Stop 2:at The Houstonian on

Stop 3: Austin, TX with location and dates TBD.

"Our goal is to integrate our cherished family history and traditions of the Dominican Republic with Texan culture through La Casa Brugal," continued Brugal 1888 Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana. "This extraordinary experience will transport consumers to the very origins of our founder and my great-great grandfather, Don Andrés Brugal, where you'll discover the artistry behind crafting and aging our rum in the finest hand-selected casks over the past five generations."

Settling in the Dominican Republic after journeying from Spain and Cuba, Don Andrés Brugal founded Brugal in 1888 with his sons. They cultivated sugar cane first and then began to distill rum, harnessing the warmth of the tropical sun to cask-age and imbue their spirit with rich complexity and flavor. Don Andrés set sail once again to share the very best of Dominican rum with the world, and each successive generation of Maestros has since followed in his footsteps. They mastered the nuanced art of cask selection and ageing, which led to the brand's signature double ageing technique and use of ex-Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks.

For more than 135 years, each generation of Brugal family Maestros have played an essential role in carrying out the brand's legacy and passion for rum-making. Just like her predecessors, the brand's current rum master and fifth generation Maestra Ronera, Jassil Villanueva Quintana has dedicated herself to creating truly exceptional rums. Jassil was recognized as the youngest female rum master in the world, by World Record Academy in 2015.

Brugal 1888 is produced via a double-aging process, which is unique for rum. It is first aged in ex-bourbon casks for up to eight years and is then extracted and given a new home in hand-selected, first-fill Oloroso Sherry casks. This process is what renders a phenomenal balance of smokiness and full mouth feel of Brugal 1888, which is difficult to replicate with any other rum in the world. On the nose, Brugal 1888 offers a refined sweetness of red and dried fruits, raisins and dates, which complement a spicy woodiness with hints of cinnamon. On the palate, the liquid is well-rounded and smooth with body and character, with a perceived sweetness of toffee and vanilla balanced with peach, cocoa and cloves. The aftertaste is remarkably long-lasting and elegant with a hint of honey. Brugal 1888 is the ideal rum to share with friends and family, present as a housewarming gift or to sip by the pool or while spending time with loved ones.

For more information and to stay tuned for updates on Brugal events in Texas, please visit: https://www.brugal-rum.com/en-us/our-rum/brugal-1888.

ABOUT BRUGAL:

Home to 134 years of rum mastery, Brugal is an award-winning premium rum producer from the Dominican Republic. An esteemed portfolio of high-quality, top shelf aged rums tells the story of five generations of liquid mastery that began in 1888 by legendary founder Andrés Brugal. After traveling from Spain and Cuba, Don Andrés and his family settled in Puerto Plata and began distilling a uniquely light and pure spirit, harnessing the warm, tropical sun to imbue their spirit with complexity and flavor to create elegant, aromatic and smooth Dominican rum. Since its foundation, Brugal's cherished traditions and production expertise has been passed down through five generations of Maestros Roneros, each continuing to innovate. This mindset ensures that each expression remains of the highest quality, yet relevant through the decades. Over 130 years later, the legacy of Brugal continues to bring out the very best in our rum.

ABOUT EDRINGTON:

Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. Edrington owns some of the leading Scotch whisky and rum brands in the world, including The Macallan, Brugal Rum, Highland Park, The Glenrothes, The Famous Grouse, Naked Malt and Noble Oak bourbon. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington's principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £320 million to charitable causes in Scotland since 1961. Our business is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, respect, integrity and excellence.

