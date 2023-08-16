Andy Kozma leads vialytics Americas, Inc.

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European market leader vialytics appoints Andy Kozma as President for their recently founded U.S. division. In addition to his global role as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Andy Kozma drives the GovTech SaaS company's rapid expansion in the U.S. market. vialytics has developed an AI-powered Road Management System for infrastructure owners such as local authorities and secured a recent $10 million Series A investment.

(PRNewswire)

With its Road Management System, vialytics is revolutionizing the way cities manage their infrastructure, leveraging advanced machine learning and computer vision technologies to automatically collect and analyze vast amounts of data needed for regular maintenance of infrastructure. Road rehabilitation measures are effectively planned using the integrated SaaS management tool. Through real-time and predictive insights, vialytics empowers cities to optimize task management and enhance road safety, thereby creating more sustainable and livable urban environments.

"vialytics embarks on a new phase of growth in the United States. We are thrilled that Andy Kozma accepts lead responsibility for our U.S. operations besides his CRO role," states Patrick Glaser, CEO and co-founder of vialytics. "He is the perfect fit to lead our team in expanding our presence, capitalizing on his expertise in fostering strategic partnerships and driving sustainable growth." As municipalities are facing a lack of skilled workers in critical areas like engineering, the vialytics system slots in as the ideal tool for optimized workflows in public administrations. Great demand exists: The U.S. government is providing more than $100 billion for the rehabilitation of roads and highways with its "Build Back Better" maxim.

The American citizen Andy Kozma looks back on a successful past as an entrepreneur with a focus on fintech and AI. Prior to vialytics he has been involved with various startups such as Nutraceutics, EVLogix and Transoft International, and in various leadership positions helped NCR, INETCO Systems LTD, Slyce and INTURN achieve strong revenue growth. At vialytics, Andy Kozma is driving the company's vision of using artificial intelligence to provide better roads and bike lanes in municipalities. "vialytics is a matter of the heart for me," Andy Kozma explains his mission. "We face difficult challenges when it comes to road safety and municipal infrastructure. I am convinced that with vialytics I can play a part in overcoming these problems."

Following a successful $10 million Series A round lead by Volkswagen Group beginning January, vialytics took leaps in conquering the East Coast market. As one of vialytics' earliest customers in the U.S., Metuchen (NJ) pioneers digital Road Management. Borough Administrator Melissa Perilstein explains: "vialytics has been a real game changer. We have real-time data on our roadways in one place where we can identify future tasks for the upcoming budget cycles." With Andy Kozma as President, vialytics will expand its operations across the nation establishing regional offices to better support clients and engage in collaborative projects with local administrations, offering personal and hands-on support.

About vialytics

The three pioneers Patrick Glaser, Achim Hoth and Danilo Jovicic-Albrecht founded vialytics in 2018. Since then, the Stuttgart-based company with 100 employees has been following an ambitious growth course. Today, 300 partner municipalities in seven countries regularly control their roads with the vialytics system and derive measures from the collected data. "There is currently no system that meets municipal requirements better than ours," CEO and co-founder Patrick Glaser sums up. vialytics can meet the high demand thanks to a new collaboration with Scania Growth Capital as well as long-term investments by EnBW New Ventures and Statkraft Ventures. Chief Evangelist and co-founder Danilo Jovicic-Albrecht confirms, "Every citizen wants to be in livable cities and communities. Our Road Management System helps all municipalities manage their roads more efficiently and get the most out of their budget."

U.S. entrepreneur Andy Kozma has been appointed President of vialytics Americas, Inc. to realize the company's ambitious growth targets. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.