Amcor reports fiscal 2023 results and provides outlook for fiscal 2024

June 2023 quarter:
GAAP diluted EPS of 12.3 cps; Adjusted EPS of 19.3 cps
Fiscal 2023 Full Year Highlights
- Net sales of $14,694 million, in line with the prior year on a comparable constant currency basis;
- GAAP Net Income of $1,048 million; GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of 70.5 cps;
- Adjusted EPS of 73.3 cps and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $848 million, in line with guidance provided in May. Adjusted EBIT of $1,608 million;
- Strong total cash returns to shareholders of $1.2 billion: annual dividend increased to 49.0 cents per share; $431 million of shares repurchased (approximately 3% of outstanding shares); and
- Fiscal 2024 outlook: Adjusted EPS of 67-71 cents per share. Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $850-950 million.
Amcor CEO Ron Delia said: "Throughout fiscal 2023, our teams did an excellent job proactively recovering inflation and reducing costs in a highly challenging environment. Adjusted EBIT grew modestly in comparable constant currency terms and we returned $1.2 billion of cash to shareholders. After delivering earnings growth of 8% in the first half, demand softened considerably and customer destocking persisted through the last two quarters of the year.
While we expect current market conditions to continue in the near-term, we have visibility to a number of controllable factors we believe will support a return to solid earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2024 and leave us well placed to grow at our long term trend of high-single digit rates thereafter. We are pricing to compensate for inflation and we expect benefits from our cost reduction and productivity initiatives will have a favorable and sustainable impact on operating leverage. In addition, we expect the headwinds from the sale of our Russian plants and higher interest expense will be largely limited to the first half.
We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy and will continue to pursue opportunities to invest in the business, particularly through innovation and sustainability initiatives in faster growing, higher value markets. We will also continue pursuing value-creating M&A and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and a compelling and growing dividend."
Key Financials(1)
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
GAAP results
2022 $ million
2023 $ million
Net sales
14,544
14,694
Net income
805
1,048
EPS (diluted US cents)
52.9
70.5
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
Reported ∆%
Comparable
currency ∆%
Adjusted non-GAAP results
2022 $ million
2023 $ million
Net sales
14,544
14,694
1
—
EBITDA
2,117
2,018
(5)
1
EBIT
1,701
1,608
(5)
1
Net income
1,224
1,089
(11)
(4)
EPS (diluted US cents)
80.5
73.3
(9)
(2)
Free Cash Flow
1,066
848
(1) Adjusted non-GAAP results exclude items which are not considered representative of ongoing operations. Comparable constant currency ∆% excludes the impact of movements in foreign exchange rates and items affecting comparability. Further details related to non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures can be found under "Presentation of non-GAAP information" in this release.
Note: All amounts referenced throughout this document are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated and numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided due to rounding.
Cash Returns to Shareholders
Amcor generates significant annual cash flow, maintains strong credit metrics, and is committed to an investment grade credit rating. The Company's strong annual cash flow and balance sheet provide substantial capacity to reinvest in the business for organic growth, pursue acquisitions, and return cash to shareholders through a compelling and growing dividend as well as regular share repurchases.
During fiscal 2023, the Company returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases in addition to completing three bolt-on acquisitions.
Dividend
The Amcor Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 12.25 cents per share (compared with 12.0 cents per share in the same quarter last year). Combined with the last three quarterly dividends, this increases the annual dividend for fiscal 2023 to 49.0 cents per share. The quarterly dividend declared today will be paid in US dollars to holders of Amcor's ordinary shares trading on the NYSE. Holders of CDIs trading on the ASX will receive an unfranked dividend of 18.77 Australian cents per share, which reflects the quarterly dividend of 12.25 cents per share converted at an average AUD:USD exchange rate of 0.6526 over the five trading days ended August 14, 2023.
The ex-dividend date will be September 6, 2023, the record date will be September 7, 2023, and the payment date will be September 27, 2023.
Share repurchases
Amcor repurchased approximately 41 million shares (approximately 3% of total shares issued and outstanding) during fiscal 2023 for a total cost of $431 million.
Amcor expects to allocate approximately $70 million of cash towards share repurchases in fiscal 2024, as part of the program previously announced in fiscal 2023.
2023 financial results
Segment Information
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023
Adjusted non-GAAP results
Net sales
$ million
EBIT
$ million
EBIT /
EBIT / Average
Net sales
$ million
EBIT
$ million
EBIT /
EBIT / Average
Flexibles
11,151
1,517
13.6
11,154
1,429
12.8
Rigid Packaging
3,393
289
8.5
3,540
265
7.5
Other(2)
—
(105)
—
(86)
Total Amcor
14,544
1,701
11.7
16.3
14,694
1,608
10.9
15.4
(1) Return on average funds employed includes shareholders' equity and net debt, calculated using a four quarter average and Last Twelve Months adjusted EBIT.
(2) Represents corporate expenses.
Twelve months ended June 30, 2023
Net sales for the Amcor Group increased by 1% on a reported basis, which includes an unfavorable impact of approximately 3% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to items affecting comparability, and price increases of approximately $775 million (representing 5% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs.
Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were in line with the prior year, largely reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 3%. Full year volumes were approximately 3% lower than last year.
GAAP Net Income was $1,048 million and includes a $215 million gain on the sale of Amcor's business in Russia on December 23, 2022. Adjusted EBIT of $1,608 million was 1% higher than last year on a comparable constant currency basis. Adjusted EBIT margin of 10.9% includes an adverse impact of approximately 90 basis points related to increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs and general inflation.
June 2023 quarter
Net sales for the Amcor Group of $3,673 million were 6% lower than last year on a reported basis. This includes an unfavorable impact of approximately 2% related to items affecting comparability and price increases of approximately $25 million (representing 1% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. Movements in foreign exchange rates had no material impact on net sales for the quarter.
Net sales on a comparable constant currency basis were approximately 5% lower than the same period last year. Volumes were approximately 7% lower than last year. This was partly offset by price/mix benefits of approximately 2%.
GAAP Net Income was $181 million. Adjusted EBIT of $436 million was approximately 7% lower than last year on a comparable constant currency basis.
Flexibles
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
Reported
Comparable
currency ∆%
2022 $ million
2023 $ million
Net sales
11,151
11,154
—
1
Adjusted EBIT
1,517
1,429
(6)
1
Adjusted EBIT / Sales %
13.6
12.8
Twelve months ended June 30, 2023
Net sales of $11,154 million were in line with last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of approximately 4% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 2% related to items affecting comparability, and price increases of approximately $515 million (representing 5% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were approximately 1% higher than last year reflecting price/mix benefits of 4%, partly offset by approximately 3% lower volumes.
In North America, net sales were marginally lower than the prior year driven by lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits. Volumes were higher in the healthcare, pet care, cheese, and home and personal care categories, and this was more than offset by lower volumes in categories including condiments, meat, and ready meals.
In Europe, net sales grew in the low single digit range driven by price/mix benefits, partly offset by lower volumes. Volumes were lower in the coffee, home and personal care, yogurt and confectionary categories. This was partly offset by higher volumes in the pet care and pharmaceutical categories.
Net sales were in line with the prior year across the Asia Pacific region, with price/mix benefits offset by lower volumes. Volumes were lower in China where demand was unfavorably impacted by COVID-19 related lockdowns. Sales growth remained strong in India, Australia, and the pan-Asian healthcare and meat end markets. In Latin America, net sales declined in the low single digit range driven by lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits.
Adjusted EBIT of $1,429 million was 1% higher than in the prior period on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting favorable operating cost performance, partly offset by the impact of lower volumes and unfavorable mix trends.
Adjusted EBIT margin of 12.8% includes an adverse impact of approximately 100 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs and general inflation.
June 2023 quarter
Net sales of $2,777 million were 6% lower than last year on a reported basis, including a favorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates, an unfavorable impact of approximately 3% related to items affecting comparability, and price increases of approximately $25 million (representing 1% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were approximately 5% lower than last year reflecting approximately 7% lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits of 2%.
Volume weakness was broad based with high single digit declines across the European and North American markets, and a mid single digit decline in Latin America. The volume decline in these regions reflects soft consumer demand as well as customer destocking. In Asia, overall volumes were in line with the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EBIT of $387 million was lower than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and heightened volatility in customer order patterns, unfavorable mix trends, and ongoing cost inflation. These unfavorable impacts were partly offset by benefits from price and cost reduction initiatives.
Rigid Packaging
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
Reported
Comparable
currency ∆%
2022 $ million
2023 $ million
Net sales
3,393
3,540
4
(3)
Adjusted EBIT
289
265
(8)
(7)
Adjusted EBIT / Sales %
8.5
7.5
Twelve months ended June 30, 2023
Net sales of $3,540 million were 4% higher than last year on a reported basis, including an unfavorable impact of approximately 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates and price increases of approximately $260 million (representing 8% growth) related to the pass through of higher raw material costs. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were approximately 3% lower than last year, reflecting price/mix benefits of approximately 1% offset by approximately 4% lower volumes.
In North America, overall beverage volumes were 6% lower than last year. Hot fill beverage container volumes were in line with the prior year as new business wins in key categories offset unfavorable consumer demand and customer destocking. Combined preform and cold fill container volumes were lower than the prior year. Overall specialty container volumes were lower than the prior year with growth in the healthcare, dairy and nutrition categories offset by weaker volumes in the food and home and personal care categories.
In Latin America, volumes declined at low single digit rates which reflects challenging economic conditions across the region.
Adjusted EBIT of $265 million was lower than the prior year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and unfavorable mix trends, partly offset by favorable operating cost performance.
Adjusted EBIT margin of 7.5% includes an adverse impact of approximately 80 basis points related to the increased sales dollars associated with passing through higher raw material costs and general inflation.
June 2023 quarter
Net sales of $897 million were 5% lower than the same quarter last year on a reported basis including an unfavorable impact of 1% related to movements in foreign exchange rates. On a comparable constant currency basis, net sales were 4% lower than last year reflecting approximately 6% lower volumes, partly offset by price/mix benefits of approximately 2%.
In North America, overall beverage volumes were 8% lower than the same quarter last year as a result of lower consumer demand and customer destocking more than offsetting new business wins. June 2023 quarter hot fill beverage container volumes were 6% lower than last year, broadly in line with the market.
Adjusted EBIT of $73 million was lower than the same quarter last year on a comparable constant currency basis, reflecting lower volumes and heightened volatility in customer order patterns, unfavorable mix trends, and ongoing cost inflation. These unfavorable impacts were partly offset by benefits from price and cost reduction initiatives.
Net interest and income tax expense
For the year ended June 30, 2023, net interest expense of $259 million was $124 million higher than the same period last year, reflecting higher interest rates. GAAP income tax expense was $193 million compared with $300 million last year. Excluding amounts related to non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted tax expense for the year ended June 30, 2023 was $250 million compared with $332 million in the prior year. Adjusted tax expense represents an effective tax rate of 18.5% which is lower than 21.2% last year, primarily due to differences in the mix of taxable income and discrete items in both periods.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adjusted Free Cash Flow for fiscal 2023 was $848 million and compares with $1,066 million last year. The year over year variance largely reflects higher interest payments and lower accounts payable balances resulting from moderated purchasing activities due to lower demand and inventory reduction initiatives. June 2023 quarter Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $834 million compares with $803 million in the same quarter last year.
Net debt was $6,057 million at June 30, 2023. Leverage, measured as net debt divided by adjusted trailing twelve month EBITDA, was 3.0 times and in line with the Company's expectations.
Fiscal 2024 Guidance
For the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2024, the Company expects:
- Adjusted EPS of 67 to 71 cents per share which includes:
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow of approximately $850 million to $950 million, representing solid growth over fiscal 2023.
- Approximately $70 million of cash to be allocated towards share repurchases as part of the program previously announced in fiscal 2023.
Amcor's guidance contemplates a range of factors which create a degree of uncertainty and additional complexity when estimating future financial results. Further information can be found under 'Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' in this release.
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
Amcor plc UK Establishment Address: 83 Tower Road North, Warmley, Bristol, England, BS30 8XP, United Kingdom
UK Overseas Company Number: BR020803
Registered Office: 3rd Floor, 44 Esplanade, St Helier, JE4 9WG, Jersey
Jersey Registered Company Number: 126984, Australian Registered Body Number (ARBN): 630 385 278
U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
($ million, except per share amounts)
2022
2023
2022
2023
Net sales
3,909
3,673
14,544
14,694
Cost of sales
(3,115)
(2,951)
(11,724)
(11,969)
Gross profit
794
722
2,820
2,725
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
(342)
(329)
(1,284)
(1,246)
Research and development expenses
(24)
(25)
(96)
(101)
Restructuring, impairment and other related activities, net
(207)
(59)
(234)
104
Other income, net
31
16
33
26
Operating income
252
325
1,239
1,508
Interest expense, net
(35)
(70)
(135)
(259)
Other non-operating income/(expense), net
(1)
(3)
11
2
Income before income taxes
216
252
1,115
1,251
Income tax expense
(104)
(68)
(300)
(193)
Net income
112
184
815
1,058
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(3)
(4)
(10)
(10)
Net income attributable to Amcor plc
109
181
805
1,048
USD:EUR average FX rate
0.9391
0.9185
0.8881
0.9561
Basic earnings per share attributable to Amcor
0.074
0.124
0.532
0.709
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Amcor
0.073
0.123
0.529
0.705
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic
1,487
1,452
1,509
1,468
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted
1,499
1,456
1,516
1,476
U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
($ million)
2022
2023
Net income
815
1,058
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment
625
586
Russia and Ukraine impairment
138
—
Net gain on disposal of businesses and investments
—
(220)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effect of acquisitions, divestitures, and
currency
(207)
(265)
Other non-cash items
155
102
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,526
1,261
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets
(527)
(526)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment and other intangible assets
18
30
Business acquisitions and Investments in affiliated companies, and other
(12)
(177)
Proceeds/(payments) from divestitures
(1)
365
Net debt proceeds
476
228
Dividends paid
(732)
(723)
Share buy-back/cancellations
(601)
(432)
Treasury shares purchases, net
(29)
(87)
Cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale
(75)
—
Other, including effects of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
(118)
(100)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(75)
(161)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year(1)
850
850
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
775
689
(1) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of fiscal 2023 includes $75 million of cash and cash equivalents as held for sale.
U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
($ million)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
775
689
Trade receivables, net
1,935
1,875
Inventories, net
2,439
2,213
Property, plant and equipment, net
3,646
3,762
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
6,942
6,890
Other assets
1,689
1,574
Total assets
17,426
17,003
Trade payables
3,073
2,690
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
150
93
Long-term debt, less current portion
6,340
6,653
Accruals and other liabilities
3,722
3,477
Shareholders' equity
4,141
4,090
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
17,426
17,003
Components of Fiscal 2023 Net Sales growth
Three Months Ended June 30
Twelve Months Ended June 30
($ million)
Flexibles
Rigid
Total
Flexibles
Rigid
Total
Net sales fiscal year 2023
2,777
897
3,673
11,154
3,540
14,694
Net sales fiscal year 2022
2,967
942
3,909
11,151
3,393
14,544
Reported Growth %
(6)
(5)
(6)
—
4
1
FX %
1
(1)
—
(4)
(1)
(3)
Constant Currency Growth %
(7)
(4)
(6)
4
5
4
Raw Material Pass Through %
1
—
1
5
8
5
Items affecting comparability %
(3)
—
(2)
(2)
—
(1)
Comparable Constant Currency Growth %
(5)
(4)
(5)
1
(3)
—
Volume %
(7)
(6)
(7)
(3)
(4)
(3)
Price/Mix %
2
2
2
4
1
3
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Reconciliation of adjusted Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), Net income, Earnings per share (EPS) and Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
($ million)
EBITDA
EBIT
Net
EPS
US
EBITDA
EBIT
Net
EPS
Net income attributable to Amcor
109
109
109
7.3
181
181
181
12.3
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
3
3
4
4
Tax expense
103
103
68
68
Interest expense, net
35
35
70
70
Depreciation and amortization
145
144
EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS
395
250
109
7.3
467
323
181
12.3
2019 Bemis Integration Plan
11
11
11
0.7
—
—
—
—
Net loss on disposals
1
1
1
—
—
—
—
—
Impact of hyperinflation
6
6
6
0.4
5
5
5
0.4
Property and other (gains)/losses, net(2)
(10)
(10)
(10)
(0.6)
2
2
2
0.1
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(3)
200
200
200
13.3
66
66
66
4.5
Pension settlements
5
5
5
0.3
5
5
5
0.3
Other
—
—
—
—
—
(5)
(5)
(5)
(0.4)
Amortization of acquired intangibles(4)
42
42
2.7
40
40
2.9
Tax effect of above items
4
0.3
(12)
(0.8)
Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS
609
505
368
24.4
540
436
282
19.3
Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth
% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS
(11)
(14)
(23)
(21)
% items affecting comparability(5)
5
6
7
7
% currency impact
—
1
—
—
% comparable constant currency growth
(6)
(7)
(16)
(14)
Adjusted EBITDA
609
540
Interest paid, net
(47)
(79)
Income tax paid
(93)
(95)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and
(154)
(144)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
11
18
Movement in working capital
493
572
Other
(16)
22
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
803
834
(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under forward contracts of $1 million, and $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
(2) Property and other (gains)/losses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include insurance recovery primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of business losses.
(3) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses.
(4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations.
(5) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023
($ million)
EBITDA
EBIT
Net
EPS
US
EBITDA
EBIT
Net
EPS
Net income attributable to Amcor
805
805
805
52.9
1,048
1,048
1,048
70.5
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
10
10
10
10
Tax expense
300
300
193
193
Interest expense, net
135
135
259
259
Depreciation and amortization
579
569
EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS
1,829
1,250
805
52.9
2,080
1,510
1,048
70.5
2019 Bemis Integration Plan
37
37
37
2.5
—
—
—
—
Net loss on disposals(2)
10
10
10
0.7
—
—
—
—
Impact of hyperinflation
16
16
16
1.0
24
24
24
1.9
Property and other losses, net(3)
13
13
13
0.8
2
2
2
0.1
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(4)
200
200
200
13.2
(90)
(90)
(90)
(6.0)
Pension settlements
8
8
8
0.5
5
5
5
0.3
Other
4
4
4
0.3
(3)
(3)
(3)
(0.3)
Amortization of acquired intangibles (5)
163
163
10.7
160
160
10.8
Tax effect of above items
(32)
(2.1)
(57)
(4.0)
Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income and EPS
2,117
1,701
1,224
80.5
2,018
1,608
1,089
73.3
Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth
% growth - Adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, Net income, and EPS
(5)
(5)
(11)
(9)
% items affecting comparability(6)
3
4
4
4
% currency impact
3
2
3
3
% comparable constant currency growth
1
1
(4)
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA
2,117
2,018
Interest paid, net
(119)
(248)
Income tax paid
(256)
(225)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and
(527)
(526)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
18
30
Movement in working capital
(154)
(229)
Other
(13)
28
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
1,066
848
(1) Calculation of diluted EPS for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023 excludes net income attributable to shares to be repurchased under forward contracts of $7 million, and $3 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.
(2) Includes losses on disposal of non-core businesses in fiscal year 2022.
(3) Property and other losses, net for fiscal year 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. Fiscal year 2022 includes business losses primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of insurance recovery.
(4) Includes the net gain on disposal of the Russian business in December 2022 and incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. Fiscal year 2022 includes impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses.
(5) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations.
(6) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.
Reconciliation of adjusted EBIT by reporting segment
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
($ million)
Flexibles
Rigid
Other
Total
Flexibles
Rigid
Other
Total
Net income attributable to Amcor
109
181
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
3
4
Tax expense
103
68
Interest expense, net
35
70
EBIT
210
87
(46)
250
283
62
(22)
323
2019 Bemis Integration Plan
12
—
(1)
11
—
—
—
—
Net loss on disposals
1
—
—
1
—
—
—
—
Impact of hyperinflation
—
6
—
6
—
5
—
5
Property and other (gains)/losses, net(1)
(14)
—
4
(10)
—
—
2
2
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(2)
200
—
—
200
62
2
2
66
Pension settlements
—
1
4
5
3
2
—
5
Other
—
—
—
—
—
1
(6)
(5)
Amortization of acquired intangibles(3)
40
2
—
42
39
1
—
40
Adjusted EBIT
449
96
(39)
505
387
73
(24)
436
Adjusted EBIT / sales %
15.1 %
10.1 %
12.9 %
13.9 %
8.1 %
11.9 %
Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth
% growth - Adjusted EBIT
(14)
(24)
—
(14)
% items affecting comparability(4)
7
—
—
6
% currency impact
—
1
—
1
% comparable constant currency
(7)
(23)
—
(7)
(1) Property and other (gains)/losses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include insurance recovery primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of business losses.
(2) Includes incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. The three months ended June 30, 2022 include impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses.
(3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations.
(4) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022
Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023
($ million)
Flexibles
Rigid
Other
Total
Flexibles
Rigid
Other
Total
Net income attributable to Amcor
805
1,048
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
10
10
Tax expense
300
193
Interest expense, net
135
259
EBIT
1,101
265
(116)
1,250
1,357
225
(72)
1,510
2019 Bemis Integration Plan
38
—
(1)
37
—
—
—
—
Net loss on disposals(1)
10
—
—
10
—
—
—
—
Impact of hyperinflation
—
16
—
16
—
24
—
24
Property and other losses, net(2)
9
—
4
13
—
—
2
2
Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts(3)
200
—
—
200
(100)
8
2
(90)
Pension settlements
—
3
5
8
3
2
—
5
Other
2
—
2
4
14
1
(18)
(3)
Amortization of acquired intangibles (4)
158
5
—
163
155
5
—
160
Adjusted EBIT
1,517
289
(105)
1,701
1,429
265
(86)
1,608
Adjusted EBIT / sales %
13.6 %
8.5 %
11.7 %
12.8 %
7.5 %
10.9 %
Reconciliation of adjusted growth to comparable constant currency growth
% growth - Adjusted EBIT
(6)
(8)
(5)
% items affecting comparability(5)
4
—
4
% currency impact
3
1
2
% comparable constant currency growth
1
(7)
1
(1) Includes losses on disposal of non-core businesses in fiscal year 2022.
(2) Property and other (gains)/losses, net for fiscal year 2023 includes property claims and losses, net of insurance recovery related to the closure of our business in South Africa. Fiscal year 2022 includes business losses primarily associated with the destruction of our Durban, South Africa facility during general civil unrest in July 2021, net of insurance recovery.
(3) Includes the net gain on the sale of the Russian business and incremental restructuring and other costs attributable to group wide initiatives to offset divested earnings from the Russian business. Fiscal year 2022 includes impairment charges and restructuring and related expenses.
(4) Amortization of acquired intangible assets from business combinations.
(5) Reflects the impact of acquired, disposed, and ceased operations.
Reconciliation of net debt
($ million)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
(775)
(689)
Short-term debt
136
80
Current portion of long-term debt
14
13
Long-term debt excluding current portion
6,340
6,653
Net debt
5,715
6,057
