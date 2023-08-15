Grand Opening of Elite Supply Partners New Location - Karnes City

KARNES CITY, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Supply Partners is proud to announce the grand opening of their new facility in Karnes City, Texas. On Thursday, August 24th, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the community and key partners will come together to celebrate this occasion.

The new store and warehouse are located at 1234 N State Highway 123 in Karnes City, TX and will provide a wide range of quality products and services designed specifically to serve the needs of the Eagleford.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new location in Karnes City," said President Chris Wimberley. "We strive to provide excellent customer service and quality products that meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to continuing to build relationships with the local community."

At Elite Supply Partners, we believe in building relationships with our customers that last for years. Our team is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and finding solutions tailored to each company's needs. We value our customers' time and seek to offer them competitive pricing and timely delivery of products. We believe in continuing to invest in this community and are proud to host this event in our new building.

Karnes City Store Manager, Roy Beaver, says "This location proves our commitment to service the increasing demand in South Texas. With increased warehouse space, we will be able to carry more inventory and serve all of our customer needs."

This new location boasts an impressive 12,000 square feet of warehouse space and a 3.8-acre pipe yard.

Come join us on Thursday, August 24th at 2:00 PM for refreshments and a true Texas BBQ as we celebrate the grand opening of Elite Supply Partners new location in Karnes City! We look forward to continuing to support our customers in the Eagleford and provide them with exceptional service for many years to come.

Elite Supply Partners is headquartered in Odessa, Texas with 11 locations throughout the Southern Central US (Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Elite Supply is owned by Russel Metals, one of the largest metals distribution and processing companies in North America, as part of its Energy Field Stores. Russel Metals is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "RUS". For more information on Russel Metals and its subsidiaries, please visit www.russelmetals.com.

