FleetPride Acquires Integrity Fleet Services, Expanding Its Service Footprint in the Commercial Vehicle Independent Aftermarket

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service provider in the independent heavy duty aftermarket, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Integrity Fleet Services, a prominent provider of fleet maintenance and repair solutions based in Pacific, Washington. This acquisition is aligned with FleetPride's growth objectives and will further solidify its position as a leader in the commercial vehicle services industry.

Integrity Fleet Services, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has built a strong reputation over the years, serving a diverse range of commercial fleet customers. The acquisition will enable FleetPride to enhance its service offerings by working Integrity Fleet Services' expertise and customer-centric approach into its existing operations. Customers will benefit from a nationwide network of service centers and a broader range of solutions.

"Integrity Fleet Services brings truck and trailer service expertise and great talent to our organization," said Mike Harris, FleetPride president of parts and service. "We are excited to welcome Glen and the entire Integrity Fleet Services team to FleetPride. With a service center located in Pacific, Washington, a fleet of mobile maintenance trucks on the road, and our existing parts locations nearby, this creates a winning combination for customers. Adding service to our parts capabilities is core to our purpose, and we're proud to say, FleetPride keeps the country running."

Glen Grader, owner of Integrity Fleet Services, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "I am proud of what Integrity Fleet Services has accomplished over the years. Joining forces with FleetPride is an exciting next step for our company, and I am confident that our shared values and commitment to customer satisfaction will continue to thrive. I have no doubt that FleetPride's extensive resources and national presence will propel Integrity Fleet Services to new heights."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 80+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

