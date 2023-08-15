Epson Unveils New Business Desktop Document Scanners Delivering Powerful Performance in a Remarkably Compact Design

New Epson DS-C330, DS-C480W and DS-C490 Compact Desktop Scanners Save Up to 60 Percent of Desk Space for Efficient Workspaces

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure success, business tools must not only deliver fast speeds and the right functionality but fit seamlessly into any environment. Epson America, a global leader in imaging technology, today introduced the DS-C330, DS-C480W and DS-C490 compact desktop document scanners for efficient workspaces. Featuring a vertical paper feed system, the small and lightweight scanners save up to 60 percent of desk space,1 enabling businesses from a wide range of industries to stay productive and keep workflow moving even when space is limited.

"Epson is committed to meeting the evolving needs of customers. Businesses working in healthcare, finance, government, and more require scanning technology that offers fast, efficient performance without taking up a lot of valuable space," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Designed for productivity and reliability without sacrificing features or functionality, the new DS-C330, DS-C480W and DS-C490 document scanners leverage a compact, space-saving design ideal for any work environment."

Delivering fast performance, the DS-C330 and DS-C480W quickly scan two-sided documents at speeds up to 30 ppm/60 ipm,2 and the powerful DS-C490 delivers brilliant images at higher speeds, scanning two-sided documents at up to 40 ppm/80 ipm.2 Featuring wireless connectivity and offering a robust solution for managing workflow, the DS-C480W features ScanWay® standalone scanning that enables users to scan to a USB flash drive,3 e-mail or the cloud4 using the scanner's large 2.4" LCD touchscreen, no computer needed.

These remarkably versatile scanners include a 20-page Auto Document Feeder, making it easy for users to scan in batches. The DS-C330 scans papers of varying sizes up to 8.5" x 120"5, and the DS-C480W and DS-C490 scan documents of varying sizes up to 8.5" x 220".6 With a flexible scan path, the scanners allow users to scan documents, receipts, cards, and more up to 8.5" x 11" in the vertical position and handle longer documents or thicker media including ID cards and passports7 in the reclined, straight-through position.. The scanners include intelligent image adjustments8 such as automatic cropping and dirt detection to allow for incredible image quality. They come equipped with powerful Epson Document Capture Pro software9, and TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for seamless integration with most document management systems.

DS-C330 DS-C480W DS-C490 Scanning Speeds 30 ppm/60 ipm2 30 ppm/60 ipm2 40 ppm/80 ipm2 Built For Reliability; Peak

Daily Duty Cycle 5,000 pages10 5,000 pages10 6,500 pages10 20-Page Auto Document

Feeder ✓ ✓ ✓ Remarkable Media

Versatility ✓ ✓ ✓ Powerful Software and

Seamless Integration Using

TWAIN and ISIS Drivers ✓ ✓ ✓ Connectivity USB 2.0 USB 2.0, Wi-Fi

(2.4/5 GHz) USB 2.0 Scan To N/A Email,4 Cloud,4

USB Drive3 N/A 2.4 Color LCD Control Panel

and ScanWay PC-Free N/A ✓ N/A

Pricing, Availability and Support

The DS-C330 (MSRP $329), DS-C480W (MSRP $419) and DS-C490 (MSRP $519) are available now through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. They include a 1-year limited warranty. For more information and availability, please visit https://epson.com/document-scanners.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 In vertical path scanning position compared to Epson DS-530 II with trays extended.

2 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi.

3 USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password) cannot be used.

4 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson Smart Panel® app; download required. Data usage fees may apply. Wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson Document Capture software installed on the connected Windows® PC or Mac®. Internet connection is required.

5 At 300 dpi. Maximum scan length will vary by resolution.

6 At 200 dpi. Maximum scan length will vary by resolution.

7 Optional carrier sheet required for the DS-C330.

8 See User's Guide for details.

9 Epson Document Capture Pro software for Windows® only; Epson Document Capture for Mac® only.

10 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on maximum scanning speed and an assumed daily use time.

EPSON, Epson Smart Panel and ScanWay are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. CapturePro is a registered servicemark of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. exFAT, FAT, OneDrive and Windows are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

