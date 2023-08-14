Daun Chung Joins MTS Health Partners

Brings Deep Experience to Firm's Restructuring Practice Capabilities

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Health Partners ("MTS"), a leading healthcare-dedicated investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to the global healthcare industry, announced today that Daun Chung has joined the firm as a Partner in its New York office. Mr. Chung will help drive the Firm's restructuring and capital structure advisory efforts, including advising both companies and other stakeholders in stressed and distressed situations with respect to M&A, financings, and recapitalizations.

Mr. Chung has more than 15 years of industry experience, and prior to joining MTS, was a Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities, a Partner at Milstein & Co., and a member of the restructuring group at Lazard.

"Daun's arrival is a huge win for the Firm," said Curtis Lane, Founding Partner of MTS. "We are thrilled to add his extensive experience in the restructuring area, further bolstering our already well-established advisory services capabilities."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the MTS team to continue building the restructuring advisory platform," said Daun. "Pairing the industry leading expertise in healthcare investment banking, together with solutions to help distressed companies and their stakeholders, distinctively positions us to bring the best outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Chung's recent healthcare industry experience includes representing Mallinckrodt in its $5+ bn Chapter 11 filing, and Envision's $7 bn exchange and financing on behalf of an ad hoc group of lenders. Most recently, MTS represented The Pill Club in its Chapter 11 asset sales to Thirty Madison and Twentyeight Health, as well as Pear Therapeutics in connection with several Chapter 11 asset sales. The Firm is also actively engaged on several other restructurings.

