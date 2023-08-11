White Castle Surpasses 29 Billion Sliders Sold Since Launching the Fast-Food Industry in 1921

The family-owned business' iconic Sliders can be purchased in Castles and from freezer aisles nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the iconic restaurant that helped make the hamburger a quintessential American meal, recently surpassed a mind-blowing milestone: all-time sales of its burgers – The Original Slider®, Cheese Slider and Jalapeno Cheese Slider – just eclipsed the 29 billion mark. That includes Sliders sold in restaurants and through food retailers nationwide.

In 1921, White Castle, became the first fast-food hamburger chain in the U.S., introducing customers to the small-sized hamburger that would become known as The Original Slider. Forty years later, in 1961, White Castle became the first fast-food chain to reach 1 billion burgers sold.

"The thought of 29 billion can be difficult to grasp, but when you break it down, it all begins with one idea from a pioneer 102 years ago and one tasty little burger," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "Our recipe for success is treating every burger sold like it is someone's first time experiencing White Castle. Whether you're a first-time customer or a lifelong Craver, hot and tasty 100% beef steam grilled on a bed of onions served on a bun from our own bakeries is what you're craving, and satisfying that craving is what White Castle has delivered, 29 billion times over."

Here are some fun ways to visualize 29 billion White Castle Sliders:*

Stacking them vertically on top of the other would reach 7.5 billion feet tall, or more than 260,000 Mt. Everests!

Placing them end-to-end would stretch more than 1.4 million miles, or three round trips from Earth to the moon and back. They would also circle the Earth over 57 times!

Laid flat, the 29 billion Sliders would cover a land area equivalent to Washington, D.C.

In terms of volume, the 29 billion sliders would fill nearly 8 Empire State Buildings!

White Castle's menu has become synonymous with Slider-sized sandwiches. Today's restaurants offer a wide array of Sliders, from beef and chicken to fish and plant-based protein. Five types of Sliders, including Original beef and chicken Sliders, are sold in food retailers big and small in all 50 states.

"Whether you're enjoying a six-pack from the freezer aisle of your local grocer or a Crave Case with your friends at your local Castle, you can always count on great value and quality when you enjoy a White Castle Slider," said Richardson. "That's how we sold our first billion Sliders, and that's how we'll get to 30 billion Sliders sold."

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates more than 350 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide. As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, Impossible™ Slider). In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle, which earned the Great Place to Work® Certification™ in 2021 and 2022, is known for the legendary engagement of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for the business for at least 10 years. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation® loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

