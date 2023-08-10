Local Logic Wins "Agent Marketing Solution of the Year" at the 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Awards

Award win comes on the heels of a $13M Series B fundraise for the real estate location intelligence platform

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced that it has won the "Agent Marketing Solution of the Year" at the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards. PropTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

The mission of the PropTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor the excellence and creativity of companies in the larger field of real estate technology. This year, the program had over 1,700 nominations from all over the world. Winners in other categories include Curbio , Ohmyhome , Snapdocs , and Zillow . The PropTech Breakthrough Awards specifically look for innovative solutions and companies that address a true need, solve a complex or critical problem, or seize an opportunity to create or revolutionize a new market or industry. The Agent Marketing Solution of the Year is awarded to the company that consistently delivers the best products to help MLS partners, real estate brokerages, and franchises grow their businesses.

"This award is a true testament to the hard work that the Local Logic team has been doing since our inception," shares Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO and Co-founder. "In a time when the real estate industry is constantly evolving, we're thrilled to be recognized by the PropTech world for our innovative location insights and the tangible business value they provide."

52% of a property's value can be connected to data on the structure itself, meaning 48% is tied to other factors like location, proximity to transit, retail and schools, the character of a neighborhood, and more. Local Logic strives to help agents, brokers, investors, and consumers understand the value of a location by quantifying that 48% through proprietary algorithms. The location intelligence platform digitizes the built world delivering unrivaled clarity and data to empower investors and urban planners to create more sustainable, equitable cities.

Local Logic's location insights are featured on more than 6,000 websites across the U.S. and Canada and used by over 15 million monthly consumers. This award is announced on the heels of a $17.5 Million Series B Fundraise, which the team plans to leverage to help the real estate industry further understand and predict the impact of location.

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 85 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

About PropTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com

