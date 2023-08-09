Pure Storage Announces Date and Conference Call Information for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 30 at 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2024 ended August 6, 2023. This conference call will be held following the release of Pure Storage's financial results.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call Details

A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or +44 647 362 9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. ET

Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Kevan Krysler, CFO

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storag e

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo and all Pure Storage product and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage