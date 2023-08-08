Genpact Integrates Generative AI into Enterprise 360 Intelligence Platform

Comprehensive platform brings together digital tools, standardized processes, and the power of generative AI to drive superior outcomes for Genpact clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has incorporated generative AI capabilities into its proprietary Enterprise360 intelligence platform leveraged by clients worldwide.

Enterprise360 is Genpact's cutting-edge platform for managing and transforming client operations. The platform brings together digital tools, standardized processes, and now the power of generative AI to help businesses identify and address operational issues and optimize performance. With access to replicable solutions and a wealth of data-driven insights, teams can expedite value delivery and drive transformative change, while leveraging actionable feedback and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

The integration of generative AI into Enterprise360 delivers several key benefits, including:

Empowered problem solving: Teams can use generative AI to generate new ideas and solutions to help solve operational challenges, leading to more informed and effective decision-making.

Faster adaptation to new business challenges: Generative AI helps teams identify new patterns and trends, enabling them to adapt to change more quickly.

Accelerated value delivery and transformation: Generative AI helps teams identify the right next steps to take to achieve their goals, leading to faster value delivery and transformation.

"The integration of generative AI into Enterprise360 is a significant milestone for Genpact," said Vidya Rao, Chief Information Officer, Genpact. "This new capability will help our clients drive even greater performance and transformation, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on their businesses. From design to operations, transformation to renewals, Genpact's Enterprise360 offers comprehensive solutions that address the complete lifecycle of client requirements."

Enterprise360 is used across Genpact's global talent serving over 800 clients globally. Enterprise360 helps businesses digitize critical operating rituals and provides visibility into almost 500 metrics and more than 250 benchmarks.

With Enterprise360, all levels and teams within an organization can operate with one common language, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration among today's hybrid and diverse workforce.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

