Cuisinart Debuts New Basket Air Fryer

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart, a leading home cooking appliance and cookware brand known for bringing cutting edge technology and award-winning quality to the kitchen, has expanded its air fryer offering with the release of its first ever Basket Air Fryer. In great company with Cuisinart's already renowned Air Fryer Toaster Oven collection and Air Advantage™ technology, the new Basket Air Fryer is built with the consumer in mind.

Cuisinart's multifunctional Basket Air Fryer allows you to cook everything from simple snacks to main meals. This countertop cooker prepares fried foods with fast and even hot-air-powered cooking — using little or no oil — for making healthy meals with the crispy crunch you love. Five popular preprogrammed settings, a toss notification to flip food mid-way through cooking, and a convenient viewing window make it easy to air fry, roast, bake, broil, and warm food with delicious results every time.

"We pride ourselves on listening to and valuing consumer needs and the Basket Air Fryer is a direct result of that," says Christine Kapp, Director of Media and Insights, Cuisinart. "We found a need for a more compact and straightforward variation of air fryer with the same quality engineering and intentional design as our beloved air fryer toaster ovens. We're so excited to take our collection even further with this new consumer friendly basket design."

Available now on Cuisinart.com and select retail partners, Cuisinart's Basket Air Fryer includes:

AIR-200 Basket Air Fryer ($149.95)

Air Advantage™ technology provides superior Crispy, evenly cooked, and delicious results

6-quart internal capacity with 9"x9" cooking surface

5 cooking functions include: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Broil and Keep Warm

Digital Display with 5 Air Fry Presets and Toss Reminder

Adjustable temperature (up to 450F)

Up to 60-minute timer with automatic keep warm

Nonstick, dishwasher safe easy-clean crisper plate & air fry basket

Viewing window with interior light

Includes: Air Fry Basket and Crisper Plate

1800W of whisper-quiet operation

3-year warranty: engineered to last—ensuring unmatched longevity and quality

For more information, please visit www.cuisinart.com.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer founded in 1971 by Carl Sontheimer. Since introducing the very first electric food processor to the consumer in the US market 50 years ago, Cuisinart has become synonymous with quality and innovation when it comes to kitchen products. The Cuisinart brand offers a wide variety of kitchen products, air fryers, coffee makers to cookware and cutlery. Through Cuisinart's brand vision of Feeding Imagination, each high-quality product designed to last is rooted in creating enjoyable experiences for professional chefs and home cooks alike. A Cuisinart product at the heart of every home allows consumers to carve out their own unique way of cooking and the confidence to take their creative imagination to another culinary level. Below are some of Cuisinart's latest products. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: www.cuisinart.com and follow @cuisinart on Instagram.

