Ideanomics, Inc. Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results

- Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $10.6 million

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, announced today its first quarter 2023 operating results for the period ended March 31, 2023.

During the first quarter Ideanomics began executing its commitment to shareholders to exit non-core businesses with its exit from low margin Chinese operations, the announcement of the sale of Timios which was concluded in the second quarter and the shutdown of our Justly financial services business.

First Quarter Highlights

Finalized VIA transaction end of January.

Energica Inside announced partnerships to develop all-electric solutions for aviation, marine, and off-road uses.

Solectrac continued to expand their dealer network and subsidy program for their all-electric tractors.

US Hybrid partnered with Mi-Jack to develop hydrogen powered rubber tire gantry crane.

US Hybrid and Global Environmental Products began manufacturing 18 zero-emission street sweepers for Caltrans.

Consolidated all energy and charging solutions under one brand WAVE Charging.

Ideanomics First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $10.6 million, 58 percent lower than the same time last year. This was primarily due to a decrease in revenue from Timios the title & escrow services business, and a decrease in revenue from the China-based EV resale business. EV revenue was $5.9 million versus $15.4 million in 2022, a decrease of $9.5 million or 62%.

Gross Profit

Gross Profit for the first quarter was ($0.6) million, which represented a Gross Margin of (5.4%). Gross Profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.02 million.

IDEANOMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 and $0, for the three months ended March 31,

2023 and 2022, respectively) $ 5,756

$ 14,877 Revenue from sales of services 4,369

10,460 Other revenue 437

$ 54 Total revenue 10,562

25,391 Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $37 and $0 for the three months ended

March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 6,391

15,738 Cost of revenue from sales of services 4,537

9,583 Cost of other revenue 203

50 Total cost of revenue 11,131

25,371 Gross (loss) profit (569)

20







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,245

37,095 Research and development expense 4,625

1,014 Asset impairments 44,113

81 Depreciation and amortization 4,510

1,285 Other general expenses (12,596)

(131) Total operating expenses 86,897

39,344







Loss from operations (87,466)

(39,324)







Interest and other income (expense):





Interest income 340

763 Interest expense (1,349)

(579) Gain on remeasurement of investment —

10,965 Other income, net 2,382

43 Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest (86,093)

(28,132)







Income tax benefit 2,985

378 Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees (2,784)

(1,338)







Net loss (85,892)

(29,092)







Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 1,575

580







Net loss attributable to Ideanomics, Inc. common shareholders $ (84,317)

$ (28,512)







Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.12)

$ (0.06)







Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted 731,001,467

497,359,747

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)









March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,880

$ 21,929 Accounts receivable, net 6,835

5,855 Contract assets 1,142

3,579 Amount due from related parties 539

899 Notes receivable from third parties, net 44

31,653 Inventory, net 27,353

28,246 Prepaid expenses 10,535

13,341 Other current assets 10,185

8,536 Total current assets 75,513

114,038 Property and equipment, net 11,414

9,072 Intangible assets, net 156,090

52,768 Goodwill 51,371

37,775 Operating lease right of use assets 19,626

15,979 Long-term investments —

10,284 Other non-current assets 2,974

2,885 Total assets $ 316,988

$ 242,801







LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 57,598

$ 29,699 Accrued salaries 11,982

9,848 Accrued expenses 6,024

4,167 Deferred revenue 2,498

2,749 Amount due to related parties 2,443

2,376 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,984

4,082 Promissory note due to related party 2,014

2,021 Current portion of promissory note due to third parties 6,223

7,270 Convertible promissory note due to third-parties 1,650

3,928 Warrant liabilities 18,553

— Other current liabilities 15,174

10,721 Total current liabilities 128,143

76,861 Promissory note due to third parties, net of current portion 1,894

1,957 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,288

12,273 Non-current contingent liabilities 60,721

— Deferred tax liabilities 4,203

3,000 Other long-term liabilities 2,022

2,147 Total liabilities 212,271

96,238 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)





Convertible redeemable preferred stock





Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of March 31,

2023 and December 31, 2022 1,262

1,262 Series B - 50,000,000.00 shares authorized, 20,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and 10,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares

outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 8,850

8,850 Series C - 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,159,276 and 0 shares issued and 0 and 0 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023

and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,825

— Equity





Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, and 598,286,221 shares issued and 790,072,216 and

598,286,221 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 916

597 Additional paid-in capital 1,041,955

1,004,082 Accumulated deficit (951,099)

(866,450) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,048)

(6,104) Total stockholders' equity 86,724

132,125 Non-controlling interest 3,056

4,326 Total equity 89,780

136,451 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, and equity $ 316,988

$ 242,801

