Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Sponsorship of NHL® Player Matt Boldy

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation, a resale industry leader for over 30 years and franchisor of five resale brands Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today that it has added Matt Boldy, NHL professional, as a brand ambassador. In addition to being a forward for the Minnesota Wild, Matt is an accomplished golfer and will be playing in the PGA TOUR Canada's CRMC Championship from August 31 to September 3, 2023. Boldy will represent Winmark during the event.

"Matt Boldy has demonstrated that he is an extremely talented and gritty player during his first two years as a professional," stated Brett Heffes, Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to hockey, we were made aware of his talents on the golf course and were thrilled to learn that he purchased his first driver from the Play It Again Sports location in Dedham, MA, when he was a young man. Whether it is on the ice or on the links, Matt has demonstrated a competitive spirit and a passion for excellence. Together, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to provide Resale for Everyone!"

"I am excited to partner with Winmark this summer", said Matt Boldy. "Hockey and golf are my two passions, and, having grown up in a blue-collar family, I know first-hand that they are not the most affordable sports to play. Winmark's brands make equipment for both of my favorite sports, and others, a lot more accessible, which is something that is important to me."

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company is a nationally-recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. As of July 1, 2023, there were 1,303 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit www.winmarkcorporation.com.

About Matt Boldy:

Matt Boldy was born and raised in Millis, MA, and played college hockey at Boston College. The 12th overall pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he turned pro in 2021. He was a key contributor to the Minnesota Wild's successful playoff run to the NHL playoffs in 2022-23 season and finished his second season with 31 goals and 32 assists. An accomplished golfer, Boldy was recently granted a sponsor's exemption to play in the PGA Tour Canada's CRMC Championship to be held at Cragun's Legacy Courses August 31 to September 3 in Brainerd, MN.

