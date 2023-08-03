UL 360 Software Receives Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

UL 360 software received the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program for environmental management achievements.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its UL 360 software has been honored with the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy (E+E) Leader Awards program. This accolade recognizes UL 360 software as an exemplary leader making great strides in energy and environmental management.

UL 360 software for environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainability and supply chain reporting helps organizations streamline data management, enhance reporting quality and meet evolving stakeholder demands. The Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Management Institute tested the software and confirmed a high level of data quality.

UL 360 software features dedicated modules such as ESG disclosures and scope 3 emissions. The scope 3 emissions data collection and reporting capabilities offer carbon management software solutions with proven system performance, supported by advisory and informed by carbon verification.

"To stay ahead of the curve, organizations need to address increased reporting demands by launching data collection, management and reporting programs sooner rather than later," said Clayton Sanderson, director, ESG Data and Reporting, UL Solutions. "For over 20 years, companies worldwide have used UL 360 software to collect, manage and report sustainability, ESG and supply chain data. UL Solutions is honored that our UL 360 software earned the Top Product of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program, underscoring our dedication to sustainability."

The E+E Leader Awards program aims to commend excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

"This year's entrants had to surpass an exceptionally high bar to qualify for an award, thanks to a seasoned and discerning judging panel as well as stringent judging criteria," said Sarah Roberts, co-president of E+E Leader.

