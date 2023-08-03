Robyn Taylor Promoted to VP of NACDD'S Center for Justice in Public Health

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) is pleased to announce the promotion of Robyn Taylor, MBA, to Vice President (VP) of its recently launched Center for Justice in Public Health (CJPH).

Justice in health means we ensure every person has access within their community to the things they need to be healthy.

As VP, Taylor will lead NACDD's organizational anti-racism and health equity initiatives to implement meaningful and impactful change. In addition, she will help foster collaboration internally and externally to build capacity to impact anti-racism and health equity initiatives, including those linked to gender, disability, poverty, education, and other social determinants of health.

"Robyn has made substantial contributions to our Association over the years, playing a pivotal role in ensuring a steadfast commitment to equity across our portfolio of work and within the Association's operations," said NACDD CEO John W. Robitscher, MPH.

Taylor previously served as the Senior Director of Health Equity and as a health equity consultant for NACDD. She co-wrote Moving to Institutional Equity: A Tool to Address Racial Equity in Public Health and is a founding member of NACDD's Racial Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (REDI) Alliance, which was established in 2020 to focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion within NACDD's internal culture and practices.

Prior to NACDD, Taylor's commitment to public service includes serving as the Assistant Director of Health Equity for the State of Ohio, and roles with the New Jersey Nicholson Foundation, Horizon Health, and the National Recreation and Parks Association. She also is co-founder of Epic Health Solutions.

Through Taylor's leadership, CJPH was launched earlier this year to raise awareness of health inequities and to provide resources and tools, capacity building, training, technical assistance, and sharing opportunities to NACDD Members, which include chronic disease staff in State Health Departments across the nation. The Center also works to advance policy and advocacy in support of equitable chronic disease prevention and control.

"The promise of public health cannot be realized until we address the inequities within systems and structures," Taylor said. "Justice in health means we ensure every person has access within their community to the things they need to be healthy. Those who are not directly affected by these disparities must also understand the repercussions of health inequities, and why they must be addressed. We all play a role."

Last year, NACDD updated its Strategic Map, Mission, and Vision, to reflect the organization's commitment to racial equity, health equity, and social justice.

"NACDD has long fostered discussions and opportunities to ask harder questions of ourselves on how we can be more equitable, inclusive, and effective in our work to reduce the burden of chronic disease within all communities," said Robitscher. "The establishment of the Center for Justice in Public Health highlights our commitment to supporting social justice and health equity. We can create a country where everyone has a fair and just opportunity to live their healthiest lives."

Learn more about NACDD's health equity work at chronicdisease.org/page/healthequityprograms.

CONTACT: Stacey Evans, sevans@chronicdisease.org

View original content:

SOURCE National Association of Chronic Disease Directors