MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

MGM Resorts International achieved all-time record for consolidated net revenue

MGM China outperformed Macau market recovery with Adjusted Property EBITDAR and net revenues surpassing 2Q19

Las Vegas Strip Resorts achieved solid results with ADR and occupancy growth year-over-year, bookings pace remains up for remainder of 2023

Repurchased approximately 15 million shares for $626 million during the quarter

Announced long-term license agreement with Marriott International to drive higher profitability from access to Marriott's extensive global database

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Beyond MGM's outstanding second quarter performance, we also cemented a long-term agreement with Marriott which will provide us with an expansive customer booking channel to further bolster our profitability. Also, BetMGM reported that it achieved its first positive EBITDA quarter and remains on track to achieve its next milestone of second half profitability," said Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts. "Looking forward to the rest of 2023 and beyond, we are encouraged by the pacing of both Formula 1 and the Super Bowl and the announced relocation of the A's, which will further solidify Las Vegas as the sports and entertainment capital of the world."

"We expect to continue to pursue long-term growth opportunities by expanding our global online presence and digital capabilities and through our development efforts in Japan and New York," said Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net revenues of $3 .9 billion, an increase of 21% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to the removal of COVID-19 related entry restrictions in Macau ;

Operating income was $371 million compared to $2 .4 billion in the prior year quarter due to a $2.3 billion gain in the prior year quarter related to the sale of MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") to VICI Properties Inc. ("VICI"), and an increase in rent expense related to the VICI and The Cosmopolitan leases, which commenced in April 2022 and May 2022 , respectively, partially offset by the increase in net revenues discussed above and a decrease in amortization expense related to the MGM Grand Paradise gaming subconcession;

Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was $201 million in the current quarter compared to $1 .8 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to MGM Resorts was impacted by the items affecting operating income above;

Diluted income per share of $0.55 in the current quarter compared to $4.20 in the prior year quarter;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") (1) of $0.59 in the current quarter compared to $0.04 in the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR (2) of $1.1 billion ;

Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating, investing, and financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.3 billion , ( $59 million ), and ( $3.3 billion ), respectively; and

Free Cash Flow(3) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 of $887 million.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $2 .1 billion in the current quarter, which was flat compared to the prior year quarter;

Same-store net revenues (adjusted for acquisitions and dispositions) of $1.8 billion , which was flat compared to the prior year quarter;

Adjusted Property EBITDAR (2) of $777 million in the current quarter compared to $825 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 6%;

Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR (2) of $662 million in the current quarter compared to $723 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 8%; and

Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin(2) of 36.2% in the current quarter compared to 38.6% in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 244 basis points primarily due to an increase in payroll related expense.

Regional Operations

Net revenues of $926 million in the current quarter compared to $960 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 3%, due primarily to the disposition of Gold Strike Tunica in February 2023 ;

Same-store net revenues (adjusted for dispositions) of $926 million in the current quarter compared to $904 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2%;

Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $294 million in the current quarter compared to $340 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 14%;

Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $294 million in the current quarter compared to $315 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 7%; and

Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin of 31.7% in the current quarter compared to 35.4% in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 369 basis points, due primarily to a decrease in casino revenues and an increase in payroll related expenses.

MGM China

Net revenues of $741 million in the current quarter compared to $143 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 418%, and an increase of 5% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The current quarter was positively affected by the removal of COVID-19 related travel and entry restrictions and an increase in visitation;

Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $209 million in the current quarter compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR loss of $52 million in the prior year quarter, and an increase of 21% compared to the second quarter of 2019; and

Adjusted Property EBITDAR margin of 28.3% in the current quarter compared to 24.5% in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55

$ 4.20 Property transactions, net 0.01

(0.05) Gain on REIT transactions, net —

(5.41) Non-operating items:





Loss (gain) related to debt and equity investments (0.02)

0.05 Foreign currency transaction loss 0.02

0.02 Change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts 0.04

0.05 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (0.01)

1.18 Adjusted EPS $ 0.59

$ 0.04





1. The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

The prior year quarter also included a non-cash income tax charge of $90 million resulting from an increase in the valuation allowance on Macau deferred tax assets and a non-cash income tax benefit of $37 million to record the impact of the VICI transaction on state deferred tax liabilities.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 492

$ 499 (1) % Table games drop $ 1,498

$ 1,429 5 % Table games win $ 345

$ 330 5 % Table games win % 23.1 %

23.1 %

Slot handle $ 5,947

$ 5,344 11 % Slot win $ 551

$ 498 11 % Slot win % 9.3 %

9.3 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 % Change Room revenue (in millions) $ 707

$ 696 2 % Occupancy 96 %

92 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 234

$ 225 4 % Revenue per available room (RevPAR)4 $ 224

$ 208 8 %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 679

$ 734 (7) % Table games drop $ 935

$ 1,090 (14) % Table games win $ 205

$ 228 (10) % Table games win % 22.0 %

20.9 %

Slot handle $ 6,771

$ 7,102 (5) % Slot win $ 649

$ 675 (4) % Slot win % 9.6 %

9.5 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 670

$ 121 454 % Main floor table games drop $ 2,872

$ 425 576 % Main floor table games win $ 626

$ 105 495 % Main floor table games win % 21.8 %

24.8 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense was $13 million in the current quarter and $3 million in the prior year quarter.

Corporate Expense

Corporate expense, including share-based compensation for corporate employees, decreased to $117 million in the current quarter compared to $120 million in the prior year quarter, due primarily to a decrease in transaction costs.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating loss from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

(In thousands) MGP BREIT Venture (through April 29, 2022) $ —

$ 12,116 BetMGM (22,499)

(71,229) Other 6,310

3,530

$ (16,189)

$ (55,583)

MGM Resorts Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 15 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $626 million, pursuant to its repurchase plan. The remaining availability under the February 2023 repurchase plan was approximately $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2023. All shares repurchased under the Company's repurchase plan have been retired.

1."Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, gain on REIT transactions, net, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which the Company has elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to the Company's investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction gain/loss , and the change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing the Company's operating performance over time. Management believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, management believes certain excluded items, and items further discussed in footnote 2 below, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

2."Adjusted EBITDAR" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, gain on REIT transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures.

"Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure, which management utilizes as the primary profit measure for its reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, gain on REIT transactions, net, property transactions, net, rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, income from unconsolidated affiliates related to investments in real estate ventures, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment, and rent expense related to the master lease with MGP that eliminated in consolidation.

"Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is Adjusted Property EBITDAR further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of acquired operating segments from the date of acquisition through the end of the reporting period and to exclude the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of disposed operating segments from the beginning of the reporting period through the date of disposition. Accordingly, for Las Vegas Strip Resorts, the Company has excluded the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of The Cosmopolitan for periods subsequent to its acquisition on May 17, 2022 and of The Mirage for the periods prior to its disposition on December 19, 2022, as applicable. For Regional Operations, the Company has excluded the Adjusted Property EBITDAR of Gold Strike Tunica for the periods prior to its disposition on February 15, 2023, as applicable.

Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is useful in providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's operations for operating segments that were consolidated for the full period presented to assist users of the financial statements in reviewing operating performance over time. Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, considered in isolation, or as an alternative to the Company's reportable segment GAAP measure or net income, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies, and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of the Company's reportable segment Adjusted Property EBITDAR GAAP measure to Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

Adjusted EBITDAR information is a non-GAAP measure that is a valuation metric, should not be used as an operating metric, and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAR may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's resorts, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, management excludes rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases. Management believes excluding rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases provides useful information to analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors when valuing the Company, as well as comparing the Company's results to other gaming companies, without regard to differences in capital structure and leasing arrangements since the operations of other gaming companies may or may not include triple-net operating leases or ground leases. However, as discussed herein, Adjusted EBITDAR should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance, an indicator of the Company's performance, considered in isolation, or construed as an alternative to operating income or net income, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, because this measure is not presented on a GAAP basis and excludes certain expenses, including the rent expense related to triple-net operating leases and ground leases, and is provided for the limited purposes discussed herein. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDAR may calculate Adjusted EBITDAR in a different manner and such differences may be material. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes, real estate triple-net lease and ground lease payments, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDAR. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDAR is included in the financial schedules in this release.

3. "Free Cash Flow" is net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2023 is calculated as the difference in net cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and the net cash flow provided by operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 less the difference between the capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and the capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because management believes this liquidity measure is useful in evaluating the ability of the Company's operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures, and is used for decision-making purposes related to investments and returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases. Free Cash Flow should not be construed as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company's definition of Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that it does not deduct payments for debt service or other obligations and does not reflect the total movement of cash as detailed in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. In addition, Free Cash Flow may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. A reconciliation of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow is included in the financial schedules in this release.

4. RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy , MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's expectations regarding any benefits expected to be received from the Company's recent transactions, including the long-term license agreement with Marriott International; future results of the Company (including the Company's ability to maintain a strong balance sheet), and its unconsolidated affiliates, including BetMGM; expectations regarding future sports and entertainment events in Las Vegas, including Formula 1, the Super Bowl, and potential relocation of the Oakland Athletics; expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic trends on the Company's business; expectations regarding the Company's booking pace, liquidity position and the size and timing of future investments; the Company's ability to execute on its strategic plans, including the development of an integrated resort in Japan, obtaining a commercial gaming license in New York, expansion of LeoVegas and the MGM digital brand, positioning BetMGM as a leader in sports betting and iGaming, and the Company's ability to return capital to shareholders (including the timing and amount of any share repurchases). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with online gaming and sports betting operators and destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,









2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:



























Casino



$ 1,951,382

$ 1,357,134

$ 3,833,810

$ 2,778,044

Rooms





815,323



774,732



1,663,811



1,331,805

Food and beverage

743,236



677,756



1,465,367



1,170,610

Entertainment, retail and other

420,711



445,342



830,289



816,908

Reimbursed costs

11,555



9,924



22,226



21,830











3,942,207



3,264,888



7,815,503



6,119,197 Expenses:



























Casino





1,025,745



622,166



2,016,635



1,296,531

Rooms





250,300



232,429



490,414



428,542

Food and beverage

537,824



480,121



1,049,416



848,783

Entertainment, retail and other

258,472



265,184



502,000



483,933

Reimbursed costs

11,555



9,924



22,226



21,830

General and administrative

1,144,390



1,028,765



2,279,930



1,805,602

Corporate expense

117,088



119,610



244,647



230,851

Preopening and start-up expenses

149



542



288



976

Property transactions, net

5,614



(19,395)



(390,462)



35,343

Gain on REIT transactions, net

-



(2,277,747)



-



(2,277,747)

Depreciation and amortization

203,503



366,255



407,004



654,893











3,554,640



827,854



6,622,098



3,529,537 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates

(16,189)



(55,583)



(91,188)



(102,421) Operating income



371,378



2,381,451



1,102,217



2,487,239































Non-operating income (expense):























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(111,945)



(136,559)



(242,245)



(332,650)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

(441)



(6,120)



(1,625)



(21,253)

Other, net



23,693



(43,308)



70,000



(9,006)











(88,693)



(185,987)



(173,870)



(362,909)































Income before income taxes

282,685



2,195,464



928,347



2,124,330

Provision for income taxes

(39,141)



(572,839)



(204,920)



(536,498) Net income





243,544



1,622,625



723,427



1,587,832

Less: Net (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (42,748)



161,312



(55,824)



178,089 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 200,796

$ 1,783,937

$ 667,603

$ 1,765,921































Earnings per share:























Basic



$ 0.56

$ 4.24

$ 1.82

$ 4.06

Diluted



$ 0.55

$ 4.20

$ 1.80

$ 4.02































Weighted average common shares outstanding:























Basic





361,050



417,393



367,535



430,084

Diluted





365,339



421,303



371,685



434,336

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)























































June 30,

December 31,











2023

2022





















ASSETS Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,843,366

$ 5,911,893

Accounts receivable, net



703,971



852,149

Inventories





130,889



126,065

Income tax receivable



129,497



73,016

Prepaid expenses and other

809,272



583,132

Assets held for sale



-



608,437



Total current assets



5,616,995



8,154,692





















Property and equipment, net



5,233,400



5,223,928





















Other assets:















Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

156,993



173,039

Goodwill





5,029,189



5,029,312

Other intangible assets, net

1,734,012



1,551,252

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

24,276,784



24,530,929

Other long-term assets, net

858,456



1,029,054



Total other assets



32,055,434



32,313,586











$ 42,905,829

$ 45,692,206











































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:















Accounts and construction payable $ 358,807

$ 369,817

Current portion of long-term debt

35,200



1,286,473

Accrued interest on long-term debt

60,225



83,451

Other accrued liabilities



2,295,172



2,236,323

Liabilities related to assets held for sale

-



539,828



Total current liabilities



2,749,404



4,515,892





















Deferred income taxes, net



3,006,583



2,969,443 Long-term debt, net



6,674,044



7,432,817 Operating lease liabilities



25,136,719



25,149,299 Other long-term obligations



493,996



256,282 Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,716



158,350 Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares,











issued and outstanding 352,789,905 and 379,087,524 shares

3,528



3,791

Capital in excess of par value

-



-

Retained earnings



4,382,588



4,794,239

Accumulated other comprehensive income

30,057



33,499



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

4,416,173



4,831,529

Noncontrolling interests



419,194



378,594



Total stockholders' equity

4,835,367



5,210,123











$ 42,905,829

$ 45,692,206

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 2,146,650

$ 2,137,176

$ 4,322,802

$ 3,800,068 Regional Operations

926,100



959,669



1,871,943



1,850,498 MGM China

740,955



143,012



1,358,547



411,387 Management and other operations

128,502



25,031



262,211



57,244

$ 3,942,207

$ 3,264,888

$ 7,815,503

$ 6,119,197























MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR and ADJUSTED EBITDAR (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 776,529

$ 825,267

$ 1,612,338

$ 1,418,901 Regional Operations

293,767



339,850



606,942



653,129 MGM China

209,389



(52,091)



378,337



(77,747) Unconsolidated affiliates (1)

(18,884)



(70,409)



(96,578)



(158,893) Management and other operations

2,218



1,188



2,747



(2,413) Stock compensation

(11,230)



(15,379)



(35,120)



(38,723) Corporate (2)

(109,682)



(108,692)



(220,296)



(204,116)

$ 1,142,107







$ 2,248,370









(1) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) excluding investments in real estate ventures, adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences.

(2) Three months ended June 30, 2023 includes amounts related to MGM China of $7 million and global development of $6 million. Six months ended June 30, 2023

includes amounts related to MGM China of $15 million, global development of $13 million, and transaction costs of $2 million. Three months ended June 30, 2022

includes amounts related to MGM China of $4 million, global development of $4 million, and transaction costs of $22 million. Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes

amounts related to MGM China of $8 million, global development of $8 million, and transaction costs of $31 million.









MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDAR

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International

$ 200,796

$ 1,783,937

$ 667,603

$ 1,765,921

Plus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



42,748



(161,312)



55,824



(178,089)

Net income



243,544



1,622,625



723,427



1,587,832

Provision for income taxes



39,141



572,839



204,920



536,498

Income before income taxes



282,685



2,195,464



928,347



2,124,330





























Non-operating (income) expense:

























Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized



111,945



136,559



242,245



332,650

Other, net



(23,252)



49,428



(68,375)



30,259







88,693



185,987



173,870



362,909





























Operating income



371,378



2,381,451



1,102,217



2,487,239

Preopening and start-up expenses



149



542



288



976

Property transactions, net



5,614



(19,395)



(390,462)



35,343

Depreciation and amortization



203,503



366,255



407,004



654,893

Gain on REIT transactions, net



-



(2,277,747)



-



(2,277,747)

Triple net operating lease and ground lease rent expense



564,158



483,454



1,134,713



745,906

Income from unconsolidated affiliates related to real estate ventures

(2,695)



(14,826)



(5,390)



(56,472)

Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 1,142,107







$ 2,248,370

















MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

























June 30,

June 30,























2023

2023















Net cash provided by operating activities





$ 576,706

$ 1,280,759















Less: Capital expenditures









(253,477)



(393,297)















Free Cash Flow







$ 323,229

$ 887,462

























































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATIONS OF LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS NET REVENUES TO LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS SAME-STORE NET



REVENUES AND LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS SAME-STORE ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,













2023

2022

2023

2022



Las Vegas Strip Resorts net revenues





$ 2,146,650

$ 2,137,176

$ 4,322,802

$ 3,800,068



Acquisitions (1)









(300,998)



(150,761)



(609,166)



(150,761)



Dispositions (2)









-



(148,754)



-



(276,551)



Las Vegas Strip Resorts same-store net revenues





$ 1,845,652

$ 1,837,661

$ 3,713,636

$ 3,372,756







































Las Vegas Strip Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDAR



$ 776,529

$ 825,267

$ 1,612,338

$ 1,418,901



Acquisitions (1)









(114,949)



(59,097)



(244,803)



(59,097)



Dispositions (2)









-



(43,378)



-



(76,270)



Las Vegas Strip Resorts Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR



$ 661,580

$ 722,792

$ 1,367,535

$ 1,283,534











































































(1) Excludes the net revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of The Cosmopolitan.

(2) Excludes the net revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of The Mirage.





































MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATIONS OF REGIONAL OPERATIONS NET REVENUES TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE NET REVENUES



AND REGIONAL OPERATIONS ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR TO REGIONAL OPERATIONS SAME-STORE ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,













2023

2022

2023

2022



Regional Operations net revenues





$ 926,100

$ 959,669

$ 1,871,943

$ 1,850,498



Dispositions (1)









-



(55,691)



(26,967)



(113,764)



Regional Operations same-store net revenues





$ 926,100

$ 903,978

$ 1,844,976

$ 1,736,734







































Regional Operations Adjusted Property EBITDAR





$ 293,767

$ 339,850

$ 606,942

$ 653,129



Dispositions (1)









-



(24,425)



(11,073)



(53,036)



Regional Operations Same-Store Adjusted Property EBITDAR



$ 293,767

$ 315,425

$ 595,869

$ 600,093







(1) Excludes the net revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDAR of Gold Strike Tunica.



